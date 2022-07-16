ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Mississippi business leaders launching Diaper Bank to help families in need

By Oxford Eagle staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048dS9_0giGAFWM00

With inflation at a 40-year high and purchasing power plummeting, many local residents may find it difficult to afford basic necessities. For families with children, circumstances can be even more challenging.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three families have difficulty affording diapers and two in five families stretch the use of diapers by reusing them or keeping a child in the same diaper longer. Because there are no federal support programs that cover diaper expenses – which can reach $100 per month per child – community support is vital.

To help out, members of the 2022 Leadership Lafayette class are launching The Oxford Diaper Bank to provide free diapers to families under financial pressure. Partnering with the North Mississippi Exchange Family Center and the Bare Needs Diaper Bank, the group’s goal is to raise $4,000, which will provide 100 pallets of diapers.

The initiative is modeled after a similar organization in Athens, Georgia, which Leadership Lafayette member Elise Grenley volunteered for while living in that area several years ago.

“When my daughter was an infant, I became acutely aware of how expensive diapers were and the financial burdens faced by many families in the community,” Grenley said. “Those needs also exist here and our Leadership Lafayette group is excited to launch the Oxford Diaper Bank to help families in need. With the help of the LOU community, the Bare Needs Diaper Bank and the North Mississippi Exchange Family Center, we are working to make a difference.”

“We wanted to find something that could be everlasting, hopefully,” said Nadia Thornton, Visit Oxford Sales & Marketing manager. “We did a lot of research and had a lot of meetings with local organizations that we thought have a great impact and had a lot of outreach in the community that could take it over when we’re done with it.

“So in having this conversations, we partnered with the North Mississippi exchange Family Center,” Thornton continued. “They already do outreach into the community and it just seemed like a really great fit.”

The diapers will be procured by the Bare Needs Diaper Bank to serve the Oxford-Lafayette County community. A donation drive to collect new and unused diapers will be held July 14-29. Monetary contributions will also be accepted and should be in the form of checks made out to Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce.

“I think it is important for people to know even if a box has been opened, as long as they have not been used, we will take them and repurpose them to someone who needs them,” said Thornton.

Drop-off locations are:

  • Chamber of Commerce, 299 Jackson Avenue West
  • FNB Bank, All Locations
  • Visit Oxford, 1013 Jackson Avenue East
  • First Regional Library, 401 Bramlett Boulevard
  • Oxford Pediatric Group, 101 Farm View Drive

Following the drive, a diaper giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 30 at the Oxford Armory Pavilion. The North MS Exchange Family Center, which will serve as the host and affiliate for the Oxford Diaper Bank, will collect any remaining inventory for future distribution.

Families in need will be able to drive up to the pavilion and procure the necessary size and amount of diapers they need.

If anyone is unable to attend the drive, they can still obtain diapers through the North Mississippi Exchange Family Center located at 106 Skyline Drive. Individuals have to fill out an application in order to receive diapers.

“There is an application but it’s not to turn anyone away,” said Grenley. “It’s more record keeping. Those applications get sent back to Bare Needs Diaper Bank so they can make sure that all their books are adding up.”

As of Friday, the group has raised approximately $1,500, reaching almost 40% of their goal in three days.

“Oxford is a very philanthropic town, and they really do get behind charity,” Grenley said. “We’re just excited and we hope that everyone comes out and donates. Whether it’s monetarily or diversion, we can really help people in the community.”

In addition, Oxford Pediatric Group and Oxford’s First Regional Library will have permanent drop-off locations for community members to donate new or unused diapers. For more information on the Oxford Diaper Bank, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OxfordDiaperBank.

Comments / 1

Related
actionnews5.com

MLGW customers react to higher utility bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bigger utiliy bills are hitting mailboxes across Shelby County and wallets too. Some MLGW customers say soaring electric bills are leaving some people struggling to pay. “Being on retirement or Social Security only, it really affects some of the activities a retired person should be able...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Crain named Miss Mississippi Hospitality

Photo: Hannah Grace Crain, Hernando, 2022 Mississippi Miss Hospitality (center) is joined by: Ellis Ann Jackson, Starkville, first alternate; Aubree Dillon, Madison County, second alternate; Katherine Bishop, Pike County, third alternate; and Anna Kaitlyn Ashley, Magee, fourth alternate. (Miss Mississippi Hospitality Facebook) A big night for Hannah Grace Crain Saturday...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Oxford, MS
Business
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
Oxford, MS
Society
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Serious Car Wreck on MS HWY 7 S Requires Emergency Dispatch

Upon their arrival at the crash site, located on Mississippi Highway 7 South, police and paramedics found at least one person in need of medical care. Paramedics rendered aid to the injured parties before transporting those in need of further care to local hospitals for treatment. Currently, authorities in Oxford are still investigating the details of the wreck.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo doctor talks summer surge of Covid-19 cases

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Health care professionals say there remains a COVID surge during the summer months. Dr. Vernon Rayford with the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 says it’s extremely, “...important to recognize that COVID is still in the community. The numbers are still going up and that we need to use the tools that we have on hand."
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

MDOT announces progression of road paving and bridge replacement

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Department of Transportation announced updates of several bridge and road projects in the Mid-South. The $52 million project will replace four bridges on interstate 55 at Hickahala Creek in Tate County. The Northbound bridges were built and are officially completed. The Southbound side bridge...
TATE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Mississippi#Charity#The Oxford Diaper Bank
WDAM-TV

Miss Hernando becomes Miss Hospitality

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The competition started with 40 young ladies vying to become the next Miss Hospitality. That original field of 2022 Miss Hospitality contestants was cut down to first 10 then down to five. Then there was one. Hannah Grace Crain of Hernando was crowned 2022 Miss Hospitality...
HATTIESBURG, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Community Mourns the Death of Senior Caroline Roth

An Ole Miss senior from Marshall, Texas, died last week from injuries she sustained in a wreck on July 14. Caroline Roth, 22, was a senior at Ole Miss with plans to graduate in the spring of 2023 with a degree in Hospitality Management. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.
MARSHALL, TX
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County flagged as “high risk” for COVID-19

Confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to MSDH have continued to increase. Lafayette County has been recently flagged as “high risk” for the spread of COVID-19. The county had 127 COVID-19 as of Thursday, July 14 and has experienced a rate of 235.10 infections per 100,000 people in the past week. No COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in this period.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
wtva.com

Coroner identifies body found Sunday in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning, July 17 in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body was found at a Chevron gas station on South Gloster Street. She identified the man as Takei McFarland,...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy