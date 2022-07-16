ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Stephen Curry, LeBron James react to kid who took night night taunt to next level: 'See what you started'

By Chris Cwik
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICxMm_0giG9Td200
Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with his NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is often imitated, rarely duplicated and never surpassed ... until now. Curry showed some love to a young basketball player who took Curry's night night celebration to the next level during a game.

After hitting a jump shot, the kid actually drops to the floor and mimics sleeping in his bed. It was an elevated form of Curry pretending to sleep after sinking a big shot against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Curry liked what he saw from the kid.

He wasn't the only one. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also weighed in, blaming Curry for starting a new trend. James tweeted, "You see what you started" at Curry.

At least one NBA player was not happy about the kid's celebration. Curry's teammate, Andre Iguodala, said he would make the kid run laps for taunting the opponent.

Well, two out of three ain't bad, especially when the two players on the kid's side are two of the best players in the NBA. No disrespect to Iguodala, but if Curry and James are on board with the kid's celebration, that's probably all that matters.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/stephen-curry-le-bron-james-react-to-kid-who-took-night-night-taunt-to-next-level-see-what-you-started-203439190.html

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
FastBreak on FanNation

A Very Famous NBA Player Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 is the 18th day of NBA free agency, and there are plenty of notable players that are still available to be signed. One of the available players is Lance Stephenson, who is 31-years-old and is a very well known player. The veteran guard began his career with the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Andre Iguodala
DallasBasketball

Mavs Sign Russell Westbrook After Lakers Buyout? A Low-Risk Good Idea

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently saying all the right things when it comes to the idea of Russell Westbrook playing out the remainder of this expiring $47 million contract wearing purple and gold. Perhaps that's due the Lakers and Westbrook not having any other realistic options available with the Brooklyn Nets trying to squeeze LA for draft capital in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taunt#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Yahoo Sports
Inside The Warriors

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

After reportedly agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran forward JaMychal Green is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, stating that Green is working towards a buyout with the Thunder, and is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors once that buyout is finalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

JaMychal Green taking Thunder buyout, signing with Warriors

The Thunder acquired JaMychal Green from the Nuggets in a salary dump just to get a draft pick. Green was never long for Oklahoma City. The 32-year-old just doesn’t make sense on a rebuilding team with plenty of young players to fill roster spots. Green will be a more-logical...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
102.5 The Bone

What you'll remember about the 2022 MLB All-Star Game? A star was born, and his name is Julio Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES — The problem with baseball is that, too often, your eyes betray you. Or at least, you can't see the whole story. in a sport defined by large sample sizes and unexpected value that has to be quantified to be understood. This renders the All-Star Game meaningless — I mean, it was anyway, and those of us who thought it was kinda cool when the outcome determined World Series home-field advantage know to keep that take on the down low — as a game and even on an individual performance level. Aaron Judge is still the best slugger on the planet even though he went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
MLB
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy