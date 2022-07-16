ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jose Altuve Makes Official Decision On MLB All-Star Game

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve will not be playing in the MLB All-Star Game. Altuve recently took a pitch to the knee. Instead of speeding up his recovery,...

walkalone
3d ago

Might be a great move,time to rest up from those nagging injuries get the mind ready for world series push,a lot of players should do it.

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

