Jose Altuve Makes Official Decision On MLB All-Star Game

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claimed that he never saw Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays pitch. As it turns out, he did. The starters for the American and National League teams in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were revealed last week. One thing that was not known was who would be the starting pitchers. On July 18, it was revealed that Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers is starting for the NL All-Star team, while Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays will take the mound for the AL All-Star team.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO