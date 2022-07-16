ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Ocean City Man Killed in Cape May County Plane Crash

By Joe Kelly
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 22-year-old Ocean City man was killed in a small plane crash in Cape May County Saturday Morning. The Middle Township Police Department says they were notified of...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

Related
SoJO 104.9

Ocean City, NJ Pilot, 23, Killed in Banner Plane Crash

Thomas Gibson, a 23-year-old pilot, died Saturday in the crash of a small plane in Green Creek, Middle Township while working as a banner plane pilot. On Saturday, Townsquare Media reported that Middle Township Police Department was notified of the plane crash just after 9:30 am at Paramount Airfield, 317 Route 47 South, in the Green Creek section of Middle Township.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Man Dies in Plane Crash

A 22-year-old Ocean City man died Saturday when his plane crashed in a field near Paramount Air Airport in Middle Township, according to authorities. At approximately 9:40 a.m., the Middle Township Police Department was notified of a plane crash at the airfield. Thomas Gibson, the pilot of a single-engine Piper...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Small plane crashes near southern NJ airport, killing pilot, 22

GREEN CREEK, N.J. - A small plane crashed into a field near an airport in southern New Jersey on Saturday, killing the pilot, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-12 went down shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Green Creek near Paramount Air Airport. Middle Township...
Daily Voice

