SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury indicted four men Tuesday, two for second-degree murder and the others for rape. Treylin Loren Dillard, 19, faces a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting 16-year-old Sha’kyra Gray in her right cheek early the afternoon of April 17 at a residence in the 100 block of East Gregg Street in central Shreveport’s Waterside neighborhood. She later died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, making her Caddo’s 20th homicide of this year.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO