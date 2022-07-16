ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man threatened to kill people leaving FedExForum event, Memphis police say

By Omer Yusuf, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

A man was detained and charged with “commission of the act of terrorism” after allegedly threatening to harm himself and others coming out of a FedExForum event Saturday morning, according to a Memphis police report.

Around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an armed mental consumer call in the 200 block of South Main Street. Once MPD officers arrived on the scene they were met by the suspect Elijah Hyman, 28.

Police said the suspect appeared distraught due to a breakup between him and his girlfriend. The officers were told since his relationship was ending, he wanted to "kill himself and everyone he saw coming from an event being held at the FedEx Forum," according to the police report.

While the police report does not specify the event, Memphis rapper Yo Gotti’s annual Birthday Bash concert was held Friday night at FedExForum.

Hyman had several weapons inside his apartment, according to the police report. Police said Hyman was bleeding from his right hand as a result of being cut from a glass window inside his apartment.

Hyman was then detained and taken for medical treatment and evaluation. A search warrant was later conducted on the apartment where Hyman lives and several weapons were confiscated. The ATF was also contacted, according to MPD.

Gotti released a statement in a series of tweets Saturday afternoon following the police report.

"Thank you to the fans, artists and everyone involved behind the scenes for making Birthday Bash a smooth, secure and successful event," Gotti said. "We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended. I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely."

Omer Yusuf covers the Ford project in Haywood County, residential real estate, tourism and banking for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached via email Omer.Yusuf@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @OmerAYusuf.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Man threatened to kill people leaving FedExForum event, Memphis police say

