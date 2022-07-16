ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Which states have the most electric cars?

By iSeeCars
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgCgm_0giG7Gtt00
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

(

) – Electric vehicles are the future of transportation. States like California and Massachusetts have announced that all new vehicles sold in both states will be electric by 2035. Automakers have also announced aggressive EV mandates, including Volkswagen and General Motors, which will stop selling internal-combustion-engined vehicles by 2035.

According to IHS Markit, electric vehicles accounted for 3.00 percent of all new car registrations in 2021, up from 1.8 percent in 2020. While that number is expected to increase in 2022 due to record gas prices and the emergence of many new electric vehicle models that entered the market.

So which states are ahead of the curve when it comes to electric vehicle adoption? Here is a ranking of states by their share of electric cars:

Ranking of States by EV Share – iSeeCars

RankStateNational Share of Used EVs

1California23.2%

2Texas13.9%

3Florida8.0%

4Arizona4.8%

5Georgia3.4%

6Washington3.4%

7Illinois3.0%

8New York3.0%

9New Jersey2.8%

10North Carolina2.8%

11Oregon2.7%

12Colorado2.5%

13Virginia2.3%

14Maryland2.2%

15Ohio2.1%

16Pennsylvania1.8%

17Utah1.7%

18Indiana1.4%

19

1.4%

20Nevada1.3%

21Massachusetts1.3%

22Minnesota1.1%

23Alabama0.9%

24Missouri0.9%

25Michigan0.9%

26Mississippi0.8%

National Average0.9%

27Connecticut0.7%

28Wisconsin0.7%

29Arkansas0.5%

30Kentucky0.5%

31South Carolina0.5%

32Nebraska0.4%

33Hawaii0.4%

34Oklahoma0.4%

35Kansas0.3%

36Iowa0.3%

37New Hampshire0.3%

38Vermont0.2%

39Louisiana0.2%

40New Mexico0.2%

41Idaho0.2%

42Maine0.2%

43Delaware0.1%

44Rhode Island0.1%

45Montana0.1%

46West Virginia0.1%

47North Dakota0.0%

48Alaska0.0%

49South Dakota0.0%

50Wyoming0.0%

  • California, which is a leader in the EV movement as the first state to announce a zero- emission vehicle mandate, has the highest share of EVs accounting for 23.2 percent of the country’s EVs.
  • The top four states: California, Texas, Florida, and Arizona account for nearly half of the country’s EVs.
  • Washington and Oregon, have a disproportionately high share of used EVs. Washington accounts for 1.6 percent of all used cars on the road, and accounts for 3.4 percent of the country’s used EV share. Oregon accounts for 1.5 percent of all used cars on the road and accounts for 2.7 percent of the country’s used EV share.
  • North Dakota, Alaska, South Dakota, and Wyoming, which are all mountainous states, have the lowest share of EVs.

There are currently 16 states that have followed California’s lead as a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) state. ZEV states have regulations in place to achieve long-term emission reduction goals by requiring manufacturers to supply the cleanest cars possible. These states include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington. ZEV states generally have more EVs than non-ZEV states since more EVs are generally available to consumers in ZEV states. However, more states are expected to adopt California’s emission standards to become ZEV states, which will likely spur EV adoption even further.

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology:

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 16.3 million 1-5 year old used car sales sold in May 2021 – April 2022. The percentage share of EV sales within each state was calculated and used to rank all US states.

About iSeeCars:

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $342 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

How many miles should a used car have?

Common sense seems to suggest that the fewer miles a used car has, the longer it will faithfully serve you. But with used car prices at record highs, a higher mileage car may better suit your budget.
BUYING CARS
WLNS

Meridian Twp. police need help ID’ing larceny subject

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you recognize this person?. The Meridian Township Police Department says he is a subject in a larceny from a building investigation and is wanted for questioning. Anyone able to identify the man is asked to contact Officer Martin at 517-853-4800.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
State
Oregon State
City
Washington, MA
City
Florida, MA
Local
California Cars
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
WLNS

Gravel truck overturns in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –A gravel truck driver suffered minor injuries when their vehicle turned on it’s side on an exit ramp Wednesday. The crash happened at the US-23 north ramp to I-96 west, according to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account. All lanes of I-96...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#New Cars#Ev#31south
WLNS

Whitmer signs active shooter, low income housing bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a slew of bills on Tuesday, one of which would penalize false active shooter alarms. House Bill 4698 was sponsored by Rep. Thomas Albert and would make raising a false active shooter alarm in a public place, such as a school, 1-year misdemeanor and a $1,000 fine.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WLNS

“Adopt and amend” declared unconstitutional in MI

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Court of Claims has ruled that the controversial “adopt and amend” strategy in the state legislature is unconstitutional. “Adopt and amend” comes into play after regular citizens get enough signatures to put a proposal on the ballot. If voters approve the proposal, it is very difficult for lawmakers to later change it.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Betsy DeVos says ‘Department of Education should not exist’

(The Hill) — Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos believes that the department she once led should be abolished. DeVos, who spent four years as the education secretary during the Trump administration, made the remarks at the inaugural “Moms For Liberty” summit on Saturday, according to the Florida Phoenix.
TAMPA, FL
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy