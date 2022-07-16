ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

3 Las Vegas Casinos To Be Demolished! What’s Happening, Why & The History of Texas Station & Fiestas

By Shawn Coomer
 3 days ago
Back in March, 2020 all of the casinos in Las Vegas (and Nevada) were forced to close temporarily. When casinos reopened a few months later a number of properties remain shuttered, however almost all of them have come back. In the early days hotels like Tropicana, Park MGM and Bally’s remained...

