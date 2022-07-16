Julius Arredondo Goes From The Grid Iron to the Fair Way

Update: Luciano Vasquez Cantu was located and is in good health, according to the Weslaco Police Department. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Weslaco man. A Weslaco Police Missing Person report said Luciano Vasquez Cantu was last seen on July 18 at 2 p.m. on the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – One of the organizers of the popular RGVP commercialization and investment tours says last week’s trip to Brownsville was informative but also a lot of fun. Marie Garcia said the fun part was the decision to hold the event inside the new Main Event family...
A Texas National Guard soldier supporting Operation Lone Star died last week in a "non-mission-related incident," according to the National Guard. Sgt. Alex Rios Rodriguez, 52, of San Antonio, Texas, died last Thursday in a "non-mission related incident at his quarters in McAllen, Texas," the Texas National Guard said in a release.
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pokemon fanatics gathered at the McAllen Convention Center Sunday for this year’s RGV PokeFest 2022. In addition to onsite vendors, the event featured live pokemon battles, a cosplay contest and a card game tournament hosted by the stronghold card games. The event attracted children...
An investigation continues into the death of a Texas National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star. Sergeant Alex Rios Rodriguez collapsed at his hotel quarters in McAllen Thursday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Army Times reports the 52-year-old Rodriguez fell ill shortly after returning from his daily shift performing border security duties. The paper also quotes a source as saying doctors attributed his death to a pulmonary blood clot. An autopsy will be done to confirm that.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The new Main Event entertainment center in Brownsville has had the best soft launch in the company’s history. That is the word from Jace Hinderland, a partner with Elm Creek Real Estate. Hinderland’s firm helped move Main Event into the Sears premises within Sunrise Mall, Brownsville, with a soft launch on July 1.
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD reminds parents and students Grab & Go Meals will be available this week. The district announced the meals will be made available from July 18 through July 28. Food will be served to all children ages 1 to 18 and need not be a member of McAllen ISD to participate.
The Brownsville Ship Channel is set to be widened and deepened with the recent signing of a partnership agreement between the Brownsville Navigation District (BND) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). The Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project — USACE’s official name for the endeavor — will deepen the...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program in Harlingen and Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health recently recognized seven TSTC Nursing students doing clinicals and preceptorships at DHR Health’s facility in Edinburg. TSTC said each of the students received a $1,500 scholarship from DHR Health...
(Gray News) - From the tech world to the medical field, cities are looking into attracting highly educated workers, especially since the start of the pandemic, to help fuel economic growth. WalletHub, a personal finance website, reports higher levels of education tend to lead to higher salaries, and those graduates...
Francisco and Blanca Bermudez are living their retirement dream of owning and operating their very own farm. But running your own farm doesn't come without its set of challenges. “We started as a hobby,” said Francisco. “I retired and I decided that we needed to continue doing something.”
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito soldier was killed over the weekend in an automobile accident near Fort Hood. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Sgt. Matthew Fernandez, of San Benito, struck another car.
For some Texas State Technical College students, having a strong support system is their motivation for success. For Fabian Rodriguez, of Los Fresnos, the family he has started is his inspiration to succeed in his pursuit of a certificate of completion in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen Police Department is seeing information regarding criminal mischief that occurred at Lon C. Hill Park. Sometime between the night of July 17 and the morning of July 18, an unknown subject(s) damaged the splash pad located at Lon C. Hill Park. The operational...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A rock concert called “Rock Relief” is being held in Harlingen to help fundraise for 12- year-old Aiden Guerra. Guerra’s parents first believed he was dealing with anemia as he began to experience discoloration and often felt fatigued. However, he was diagnosed with leukemia.
Students pitched their best ideas to valley business owners at a competition sponsored by The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Businesses owner Joaquín Spamersaid he and other business leaders want everyone to have a chance in growing their ideas with the benefit of a border economy. It’s why...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A German manufacturing company interested in having a presence in the United States visited Brownsville a week after meeting with some of the city’s top economic development leaders at a conference near Washington, D.C. Ramiro Aleman is director of business recruitment, retention and expansion for...
A person is being treated for burns on their arms in San Antonio following a massive fire that destroyed the Don Wes Flea Market in Donna on Saturday, according to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza. Garza believes the person was a vendor at the flea market. The cause of...
Record-breaking heat is hard on everyone but especially older adults, young children and persons with chronic medical conditions. CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the Salvation Army are teaming up to encourage the public to help provide fans to those in need!. For one week, July 18 through July...
