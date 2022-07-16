1 dead, another injured after motorcycle crash in Warren County

Stock photo of an ambulance. (PBNJ Productions/Getty Images/Tetra images RF)

WARREN COUNTY — One person is dead and another is injured after a motorcycle crash in Warren County Friday night.

Thomas Williams, 32, and Elizabeth Herlinger, 34, were traveling on State Route 28 in Harlon Township on a motorcycle when Williams lost control, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said this caused the motorcycle to slide into the guardrail, throwing both Williams and Herlinger from the bike according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Williams and Herlinger were taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight where Williams was pronounced dead.

Troopers have not released information about Herlinger’s condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lebanon Post of OSHP.

