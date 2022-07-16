ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Small plane crashes near NJ airport, killing pilot, 22

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GREEN CREEK, N.J. (AP) — A a small plane crashed into a field near an airport in southern New Jersey on Saturday, killing the pilot, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-12 went down shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Green Creek near Paramount Air Airport.

Middle Township police said the pilot, 22-year-old Thomas Gibson of Ocean City, was pronounced dead at the scene. The FAA said he was the only person on the aircraft.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Young Pilot Killed In Cape May Plane Crash

A 22-year-old pilot was killed in a Cape May County plane crash early Saturday, July 16, authorities said. Thomas Gibson was the sole occupant of the single-engine Piper PA-12 that crashed into a field near Paramount Air Airport around 9:40 a.m., the FAA and Middle Township police said. The Ocean...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Middle Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Middle Township, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Green Creek, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Accidents
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A head-on crash was reported during rush hour, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18 on Route 40 at New York Avenue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, initial reports said. At least two people were reported hurt. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Four-Car Crash Leaves Two Injured In Ocean County

MANCHESTER – Two people were taken to the hospital after a dump truck rear-ended a car, causing a four-car crash Monday afternoon, police said. According to police, a Kia was attempting to make a left from Route 539 onto Horicon Avenue when it was rear-ended by a dump truck. This pushed the Kia forward, where it collided with a Toyota Prius. The Prius then spun out and struck a GMC Savana work van.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: TWO VEHICLES FULLY ENGULFED

Responded to find both vehicles fully involved and worked together to extinguish the fire. Lieutenant 2230 held command and. hot day! Breton Woods Fire Company #1 Laurelton Fire Company #1 Brick Twp. Fire Dept/Fire Safety Bureau/Training Center Brick Township Police Emergency Medical Services Brick Township Police Department. https://fb.watch/em-daAjm3q/. Video and...
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UNCONSCIOUS PARTY

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an unconscious party behind a vehicle at the Wawa on Route 37 and Garfield. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details arise we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gibson
Daily Voice

Police Car Crashes In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A police vehicle crashed in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 1 p.m. on Monday, July 18 at Wagner and Amboy avenues in Perth Amboy, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

3-year-old dies after head-on minivan crash in Freehold, NJ

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — One of the three children in a mini-van that was involved in a head-on collision on Thursday has died. Three vehicles were involved in the crash — a Ford F-350 driven by a 53-year-old man from Little Egg Harbor Township, a Chrysler Pacifica driven by Denise James, 42, of Ocean Township in Ocean County, and a Honda CR-V driven by a 34-year-old Jackson resident.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Southern New Jersey#Traffic Accident
CBS Philly

Police Investigating After Skeletal Remains Found Underneath I-76 Bridge At University Avenue And Schuylkill Expressway Ramp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after skeletal remains were found near Interstate 76. A passerby reportedly notified police of the remains underneath the westbound I-76 bridge at University Avenue and the Schuylkill Expressway ramp just after 10:30 a.m. Police say the remains are of a male, but the age and race are unknown at this time. The medical examiner’s office is heading to the scene. Refresh this link for updates on this developing story.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

One Dead In Salem County Crash

One person was confirmed dead in a Salem County crash early Sunday, July 17. The crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. on Straughens Mill Road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said. Straughens Mill Road was closed for the investigation. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

1 confirmed dead in South Jersey crash, police say

One person was confirmed dead an early morning single-vehicle crash in Oldmans Township, State Police spokeswoman Brandi Slota said. Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed in the Salem County crash, which was reported at 5:09 a.m. Sunday on Straughns Mill Road. Troopers are still investigating the...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ocscanner.news

PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE FROM SOUTH TOMS RIVER POLICE

Be prepared – you may become impaired. Whether it’s over the counter or a prescription, some medications may cause impairment. #SaferRoads #BigRisk #JerseyDrives #impaireddriving #jerseydrives #SafeRoadsNJ https://bit.ly/3Ex5s6n. Pam Condron DeCarlo on July 19, 2022 - 19:22 at 19:22. STRPD needs to start appearing on Dover Road early mornings...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy