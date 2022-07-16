San Francisco airport reopens after bomb threat

July 16 (UPI) -- The international terminal at the San Francisco International Airport resumed operations early Saturday morning after a bomb threat Friday night led to an evacuation.

Officer Robert Rueca, a spokesman with the San Francisco Police Department, said in a statement that officers were notified of a bomb threat around 8:15 p.m. Friday and found a suspicious package before evacuating the terminal as an explosive ordinance disposal unit investigated.

Police told the San Francisco Chronicle that the suspicious package was removed from the terminal just after midnight and that it was safe to enter.

Airport officials said on Twitter that AirTrain and BART service had been suspended but were restarted as normal operations resumed by 6:25 a.m.

San Francisco police told KNTV that one man was detained for questioning but that no arrests had yet been made.