Ocean City Man Killed in Cape May County Plane Crash

By Joe Kelly
 3 days ago
A 22-year-old Ocean City man was killed in a small plane crash in Cape May County Saturday Morning. The Middle Township Police Department says they were notified of...

Ocean City, NJ Pilot, 23, Killed in Banner Plane Crash

Thomas Gibson, a 23-year-old pilot, died Saturday in the crash of a small plane in Green Creek, Middle Township while working as a banner plane pilot. On Saturday, Townsquare Media reported that Middle Township Police Department was notified of the plane crash just after 9:30 am at Paramount Airfield, 317 Route 47 South, in the Green Creek section of Middle Township.
Ocean City pilot, 22, dies in small plane crash

An Ocean City pilot was killed in a crash Saturday morning. Thomas Gibson, 22, crashed at Paramount Airfield in Middle Township’s Green Creek section at about 9:35 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Middle Township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office responded to...
State Police Searching for Missing Cape May County Man

WOODBINE, NJ – The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with locating John Dayton, 55, of Woodbine, Cape May County. John was last seen around February 2 in the area of Franklin Street in Woodbine. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″, 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. John is known to frequent Smokey’s Meat Market in Woodbine and Bubba’s Discount Liquor Store on Delsea Drive in Vineland.
32-year-old Millville, NJ, Man Killed in Vineland Crash

Authorities in Vineland say a man from Millville was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday. The Vineland Police Department says the accident happened on Millville-Mays Landing Road (County Route 552) near Panther Road. According to police, a vehicle, "was traveling west on Mays Landing Road, when the vehicle left the...
Three Officers Hurt, Three Charged Following Domestic Violence Call in Sea Isle City, NJ

Officials in Sea Isle City say three police officers were injured and three people have been charged following a wild domestic violence incident Monday night. In a press release, the Sea Isle City Police Department said their officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from 6001 Central Avenue (north unit) just before 9 PM on Monday, July 18th, for a report of domestic violence.
TOMS RIVER: UNCONSCIOUS PARTY

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an unconscious party behind a vehicle at the Wawa on Route 37 and Garfield. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details arise we will update our page.
SEEN HIM? South Jersey Man Missing Since February

New Jersey State Police seek the public's assistance in finding John Dayton, 55, of Woodbine, Cape May County. Dayton was last seen around Feb. 2 near Franklin Street in Woodbine, State Police said. He is described as approximately 5'9", 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Dayton is known...
Four-Car Crash Leaves Two Injured In Ocean County

MANCHESTER – Two people were taken to the hospital after a dump truck rear-ended a car, causing a four-car crash Monday afternoon, police said. According to police, a Kia was attempting to make a left from Route 539 onto Horicon Avenue when it was rear-ended by a dump truck. This pushed the Kia forward, where it collided with a Toyota Prius. The Prius then spun out and struck a GMC Savana work van.
Head-On Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A head-on crash was reported during rush hour, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18 on Route 40 at New York Avenue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, initial reports said. At least two people were reported hurt. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BRICK: TWO VEHICLES FULLY ENGULFED

Responded to find both vehicles fully involved and worked together to extinguish the fire. Lieutenant 2230 held command and. hot day! Breton Woods Fire Company #1 Laurelton Fire Company #1 Brick Twp. Fire Dept/Fire Safety Bureau/Training Center Brick Township Police Emergency Medical Services Brick Township Police Department. https://fb.watch/em-daAjm3q/. Video and...
PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE FROM SOUTH TOMS RIVER POLICE

Be prepared – you may become impaired. Whether it’s over the counter or a prescription, some medications may cause impairment. #SaferRoads #BigRisk #JerseyDrives #impaireddriving #jerseydrives #SafeRoadsNJ https://bit.ly/3Ex5s6n. Pam Condron DeCarlo on July 19, 2022 - 19:22 at 19:22. STRPD needs to start appearing on Dover Road early mornings...
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Haddon Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas service at 310 Nicholson Road in Haddon Township on Wednesday, July 20. There will be a full road closure of Nicholson Road between the Black Horse Pike and Route 130. “Since crews will be working throughout the day, motorists...
