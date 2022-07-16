ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okolona, MS

Man sent to Mississippi hospital after being attacked by pit bulls. Owners to face assault charges.

By Ben Hillyer
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Owners of two pit bulls face aggravated assault charges after the dogs attacked a man walking down the street.

The attack happened shortly before 10 am Thursday in Okolona.

Police say the victim, a 49-year-old man, was walking along West Main Street in Okolona when he was attacked. Police have identified the dogs as pit bulls.

The man was transported to a Tupelo hospital with a severe leg injury.

Police have not released the names of the victim or of the dogs’ owners.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

