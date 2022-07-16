Man sent to Mississippi hospital after being attacked by pit bulls. Owners to face assault charges.

Owners of two pit bulls face aggravated assault charges after the dogs attacked a man walking down the street.

The attack happened shortly before 10 am Thursday in Okolona.

Police say the victim, a 49-year-old man, was walking along West Main Street in Okolona when he was attacked. Police have identified the dogs as pit bulls.

The man was transported to a Tupelo hospital with a severe leg injury.

Police have not released the names of the victim or of the dogs’ owners.