First lady Jill Biden thanks Nantucket firefighters for efforts during hotel fire

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
First lady Jill Biden stopped by the Nantucket Fire Department Friday evening to show her appreciation for its work during a July 9 fire that destroyed the Veranda House and two other downtown buildings.

Biden and President Joe Biden visit Nantucket annually to spend Thanksgiving, Fire Prevention Officer Joseph Townsend said.

She visited about 7 p.m. Friday as department members lined up to introduce themselves. Biden also distributed Dove ice cream bars with the Presidential seal printed on the wrappers.

“For her to stop by and acknowledge the work that we had done, and to show her appreciation the way that she did...it was pretty special,” Townsend said.

Biden took an extra minute to talk to Fire Capt. Nathan Barber who was getting coffee near the Veranda House last Saturday. When Barber saw smoke shortly before 7 a.m., he rushed over and helped two people escape the building. Other civilians also rushed to help evacuate the hotel, according to the Nantucket Fire Department.

The Veranda House as well as two neighboring buildings were destroyed by the fire probably caused by careless smoking, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

The entire Nantucket Fire Department took part in the firefighting as well as firefighters from Hyannis, Yarmouth, and COMM Fire. The Dennis, Harwich, and Sandwich Fire departments also lent a hand.

The last vestiges of the fire were put out around 8 p.m. Saturday. Four Nantucket firefighters were taken to the hospital for possible heat-related injuries, though three were released that same day.

Nantucket Fire is now working with the building and health departments to determine how to demolish and remove the building safely. Townsend was not aware of any rebuilding plans.

Such an incident brings firefighters closer together, and their respect for one another is amplified, he said.

Since the fire, first responders have received an outpouring of support. Local restaurants provided food and drink and members of the public posted their gratitude on social media.

“There’s been support like I haven’t seen before in the 10-plus years that I’ve been with the Nantucket Fire Department,” Townsend said.

Comments / 8

