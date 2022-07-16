ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, IN

One-on-one with Gabe Cupps

By Adam Finkelstein
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt last week's Adidas All-American Camp, I got the chance to speak with Midwest Basketball Club and Centerville High School guard Gabe Cupps. Cupps is ranked...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
earlham.edu

The Earlham community mourns the death of Melissa Johnson

Editor’s note: The Johnson family has asked for privacy this week. Please withhold calls and visits at this time. The Earlham College community is mourning the death of 2003 graduate and former head women’s basketball coach Melissa Johnson after a long illness. “Melissa has become an enduring symbol...
RICHMOND, IN
247Sports

SEC Nation to be on location for Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Week 1

The college football pregame show SEC Nation will be heading to Fayetteville again this season, placing Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium as the backdrop as the Arkansas Razorbacks prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the season opener on Sept. 3, 2022. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. (CDT) and will be aired by ESPN, but the show begins at 9 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Izzy's at Hillcrest to Close Permanently

Area residents will have until the end of the year to enjoy more meals at Izzy's. (Batesville, Ind.) – A popular Batesville restaurant will close at the start of the new year. The owners of Izzy’s at Hillcrest announced Monday that the restaurant will close on January 1, 2023....
BATESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Centerville, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Centerville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Cincinnati, OH — 30 Top Places!

A truly cosmopolitan vacation is what you’ll experience when you visit Cincinnati, from its thriving arts scene to its eclectic dining. Indeed, this multi-cultural Ohio city is also home to a diverse selection of flavors that will keep the foodie in you ever-excited throughout your stay. What’s more, you...
CINCINNATI, OH
92.3 WCOL

This Is Ohio’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTHR

Sun King takes top honors at national beer competition

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis brewery took top honors at a national beer competition in Ohio this week. Sun King Brewery was named Grand National Champion at the U.S. Open Beer Competition in Oxford, Ohio. The brewery clinched the honor by earning the most winning entries at the competition, which included four gold, a silver and two bronze medals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insideradio.com

Cincinnati Rock Radio Veteran Jay Gilbert Exits WOFX.

Longtime Cincinnati rock radio personality Jay Gilbert wrapped up his eight-year tenure at Cumulus Media classic rock “92.5 The Fox” WOFX Friday afternoon (July 15). “Changes are coming, and I decided it was time to go," Gilbert told Cincinnati Public Radio news/talk WVXU (91.7). "I've been doing this for a long time."
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest Basketball Club#Hoosier
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Bengals Draft Pick Arrested After Pulling Gun on Off-Duty Officers

CINCINNATI — Former NFL tight end Orson Charles was arrested and charged after pulling a gun on two off-duty police officers in Ybor City, Florida on Saturday night according to police reports. The dispute was over a parking spot according to WTSP in Tampa Bay. Charles, 31, was charged...
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

CODE RED WEATHER: Heat Advisory issued and severe storms possible Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Heat Advisory has been issued for Greene, Montgomery, Preble, Clinton, Warren, and Butler counties from 1 pm until 8 pm Wednesday. Heat index values could climb up to 104 by Wednesday afternoon. It's important to limit time outdoors, stay hydrated, and to check on your neighbors and relatives.
DAYTON, OH
NBC Chicago

See Inside This Indiana Home With a High School Gym's Basketball Court In It

A house in Wilkinson, Indiana left potential buyers playing ball - literally. The house, which is now pending on the market, featured an indoor basketball court. "Rare opportunity for your very own high school gym. This is an honest-to-goodness treat," the listing stated. The house was a former Wilkinson High School gym with a half court, original basketball goal, and maple flooring—approximately 5,984 square feet. It also contains a living area with 'huge' rooms.
WILKINSON, IN
dayton.com

Dayton history: 1913 flood was a sickening sight of ruin

This story was part of a year-long series about Dayton’s history published in the Dayton Daily News throughout 1963. We’ll be republishing some of those stories to help our readers learn more about the city’s past. For more than a century, Dayton was tormented by its uncontrolled...
DAYTON, OH
WISH-TV

Indiana officer selected for Blue Angels 2023 air show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six new officers were selected to join the 2023 air show with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. One of the officers, Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Petko, is an Indiana native. He will be participating in the October 2023 air show in Greenfield.
INDIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Sunday rainfall breaks 74-year-old record in Dayton

DAYTON — Sunday was one for the record books! Rain and storms came through during the morning and continued into the night. So much rain fell that it broke a record at the Dayton International Airport. 2.64 inches of rain fell July 17, which smashed the old record of...
DAYTON, OH
247Sports

247Sports

41K+
Followers
352K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy