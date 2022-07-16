Cavaliers Beat Hawks 94-90 in Summer League

The Atlanta Hawks Summer League campaign did not end how they had hoped. The Cleveland Cavaliers took the fifth and final game 94-90. A well-rounded offensive effort by the Cavs was too much for the shorthanded Hawks.

The Hawks were without most of their team. AJ Griffin (right foot soreness), Justin Tillman (right knee soreness), James Akinjo (health and safety protocols), and Max Heidegger (lower back soreness) were all out. In addition, Sharife Cooper (right thumb soreness) left the game early.

There were some highlights for the Hawks today. Fresh off signing a full contract with the Hawks, Tyrese Martin led the team with 21 points. Chaundee Brown and Tyson Etienne finished off a strong Summer League performance.

Griffin and Martin are locks for the Hawks roster next season. Brown will be on a two-way contract. It's safe to assume Etienne and some other familiar faces from Summer League will be on the College Park Skyhawks next season. But restricted free agent Sharife Cooper did not help himself in Las Vegas this summer.

Today marks the last semblance of Hawks basketball we see until October. However, we will keep the content flowing non-stop during the offseason. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Tyrese Martin - 21 PTS, 4 REB

Chaundee Brown Jr. - 17 PTS, 4 AST

Chris Clemons - 16 PTS, 3 AST

Cavs Leaders

RJ Nembhard Jr. - 16 PTS, 6 AST

Cameron Young - 15 PTS, 2 REB

Isaiah Mobley - 15 PTS, 2 REB