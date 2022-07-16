Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 4-Star LB Lewis Carter

While all eyes were on one Tampa linebacker, another announced his college decision.

Lewis Carter, a 4-star prospect in the 2023 class from Tampa Catholic High School, verbally committed to Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

Much of the nation was tuned into the earlier announcement of Troy Bowles, the No. 1 linebacker in the country at Tampa Jesuit. Bowles, son of Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, picked Georgia over OU and Ohio State.

Meanwhile, Carter was locked in on the Sooners after taking official visits this summer to North Carolina (May 20), Clemson (June 3), OU (June 10) and Auburn (June 17). He also had offers from Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and others.

Carter told 247 Sports why he chose Oklahoma.

"It's really the people, the place and the environment that I felt there," Carter said. "Really, the last couple of days they have been calling and getting in touch a lot with my parents. Me as well. Some of the other coaching staffs, I haven't really had much of a connection or communicated like I have with the staff at Oklahoma."

He said Brent Venables offered him while he was still at Clemson, and then did so soon after getting the job at OU.

"I feel like his mindset and vision didn't change for me," Carter said.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Carter played both ways last year at Tampa Catholic, compiling 66 tackles on defense and 394 yards rushing and five touchdowns on offense. He's a forceful, punishing and sure-handed tackler who flies to the football and finishes contact.

According to the 247 Sports Composite, Carter is the No. 12 linebacker in the nation and the No. 36 prospect in the Sunshine State and comes in at No. 177 nationally overall.

The Under Armour All-American’s commitment gives Oklahoma 16 verbals in the 2023 class and raises the Sooners’ national team ranking from No. 11 to No. 10, according to 247 Sports.