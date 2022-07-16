ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 4-Star LB Lewis Carter

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlNQC_0giFyIss00

While all eyes were on one Tampa linebacker, another announced his college decision.

Lewis Carter, a 4-star prospect in the 2023 class from Tampa Catholic High School, verbally committed to Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

Much of the nation was tuned into the earlier announcement of Troy Bowles, the No. 1 linebacker in the country at Tampa Jesuit. Bowles, son of Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, picked Georgia over OU and Ohio State.

Meanwhile, Carter was locked in on the Sooners after taking official visits this summer to North Carolina (May 20), Clemson (June 3), OU (June 10) and Auburn (June 17). He also had offers from Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and others.

Carter told 247 Sports why he chose Oklahoma.

"It's really the people, the place and the environment that I felt there," Carter said. "Really, the last couple of days they have been calling and getting in touch a lot with my parents. Me as well. Some of the other coaching staffs, I haven't really had much of a connection or communicated like I have with the staff at Oklahoma."

He said Brent Venables offered him while he was still at Clemson, and then did so soon after getting the job at OU.

"I feel like his mindset and vision didn't change for me," Carter said.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Carter played both ways last year at Tampa Catholic, compiling 66 tackles on defense and 394 yards rushing and five touchdowns on offense. He's a forceful, punishing and sure-handed tackler who flies to the football and finishes contact.

According to the 247 Sports Composite, Carter is the No. 12 linebacker in the nation and the No. 36 prospect in the Sunshine State and comes in at No. 177 nationally overall.

The Under Armour All-American’s commitment gives Oklahoma 16 verbals in the 2023 class and raises the Sooners’ national team ranking from No. 11 to No. 10, according to 247 Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Tampa, FL
College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Lewis Carter
247Sports

Where all the Sooners' commits stand in the latest Top247

NORMAN, Okla. — The latest Top247 has been released, and there's been some fairly significant changes regarding Sooners commits. Most notably, EDGE rusher Adepoju Adebawore continued he's recent enormous climb with a 58-spot jump from No. 106 to No. 48. That's after he was unranked no more than eight months ago.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Oklahoma Lands Commitment#Lsu#Texas A M#Usc
KOCO

Oklahoma man's body pulled from Gulf of Mexico in Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — An Oklahoma man died of a possible drowning after his body was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Around 2:15 p.m., bystanders saw a man in the water in Panama City Beach, Florida, and pulled him to shore. A news release said they started CPR, and Beach Safety lifeguards arrived shortly after and took over.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Z94

Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City, OK. is Reopening Sometime This Fall!

It was once one of the greatest malls in the Sooner State. Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City, OK. closed its doors back in 2017 and has been near empty, if not abandoned for the past 5 years. A shadow of its former self and we've all wondered if it would ever reopen. Well, if you haven't heard the news yet, Crossroads Mall will return this fall! That's right the old mall is being renovated, rejuvenated, and reopened by its new owners.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
KFOR

One wounded following a dispute in West Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was wounded near NW 10th St. and N Meridian Avenue in West Oklahoma City early on Saturday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The injuries were non-life threatening, so they are expected to recover. They were responsive on the scene, but were uncooperative with police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy