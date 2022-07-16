ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

UFC on ABC 3 video: Li Jingliang rallies to stop Muslim Salikhov with second-round TKO

By Danny Segura
 3 days ago
Li Jingliang is back in the win column.

The UFC welterweight stopped Muslim Salikhov on the main card of Saturday’s UFC on ABC 3 at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The official stoppage came at the 4:38 mark of Round 2.

Jingliang (19-7 MMA, 11-5 UFC) looked to be behind on the scorecards, as Salikhov (18-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) had a good amount of success in the first round. However, “The Leech” came back in the second when he wobbled Salikhov with a right hand and then patiently picked his shots to get the stoppage win.

Below you can watch Jingliang’s TKO win (via Twitter):

With this victory, Jingliang bounced back from a quick submission loss to UFC star Khamzat Chimaev back at UFC 267 in October 2021. The Chinese fighter is 2-2 in his past four trips to the octagon.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 3.

Sports
