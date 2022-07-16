ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Photo Gallery: U-M Football Goes Airborne With National Guard

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 3 days ago

The University of Michigan Football program teamed up with the Michigan Army National Guard for a first-of-its-kind NIL event on Friday. Over 100 student-athletes, staff members and assistant coaches were invited to Grand Ledge Armory to get the full experience of being part of the Army National Guard.

After a phenomenal briefing by Major General Paul D. Rogers, the student athletes were allowed to participate in weapons training, drive various military vehicles around the base and take a roundtrip flight in military aircraft over Michigan Stadium.

There was no shortage of incredible moments from Friday and we did our best to capture it all!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWQcr_0giFvwHr00

