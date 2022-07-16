Rays' Kevin Kiermaier scheduled to see specialist regarding hip injury

Jun 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) runs the bases on his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier says his 2022 season may be over due to a hip injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list last week before he was moved to the 60-day IL on Saturday.

Kiermaier, 32, is scheduled to see a specialist next week, according to the Associated Press, and surgery to repair the injury hasn't been ruled out.

"For right now I'm kind of in that limbo, in-between period but I think we will all know more here shortly," Kiermaier said, via AP. "Just got to keep everything under wraps until a decision is made, and then we'll go from there."

Kiermaier won Gold Glove honors three times in a five-season span between 2015 and 2019, but injuries have cost the center fielder significant chunks of time in recent years. He underwent hand surgery in 2016, fractured his hip in 2017, tore a thumb ligament in 2018 and underwent knee surgery in November 2021.

He last played on July 9 when he was pulled in the ninth inning due to hip discomfort.