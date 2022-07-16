ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier scheduled to see specialist regarding hip injury

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nkrnu_0giFvee100
Jun 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) runs the bases on his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier says his 2022 season may be over due to a hip injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list last week before he was moved to the 60-day IL on Saturday.

Kiermaier, 32, is scheduled to see a specialist next week, according to the Associated Press, and surgery to repair the injury hasn't been ruled out.

"For right now I'm kind of in that limbo, in-between period but I think we will all know more here shortly," Kiermaier said, via AP. "Just got to keep everything under wraps until a decision is made, and then we'll go from there."

Kiermaier won Gold Glove honors three times in a five-season span between 2015 and 2019, but injuries have cost the center fielder significant chunks of time in recent years. He underwent hand surgery in 2016, fractured his hip in 2017, tore a thumb ligament in 2018 and underwent knee surgery in November 2021.

He last played on July 9 when he was pulled in the ninth inning due to hip discomfort.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Chris Sale has brutal quote about his latest injury

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been plagued by injury all season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees. Sale confirmed after the game that he suffered a fractured pinky finger after being struck by a line drive in Sunday’s defeat. The injury occurred in what was only Sale’s second start off the injured list after missing the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

Fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big blockbuster move at the trade deadline and in the last few years President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman has delivered. But this year, they’re in a unique position. They mostly have the talent they need coming back from the injured list at some point before October so there is not any one glaring spot in need of help but that doesn't mean the organization will stop looking to improve.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Yardbarker

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
MLB
Yardbarker

Byron Buxton launches mammoth homer in All-Star Game

Byron Buxton didn't make contact against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara in his first All-Star at-bat, striking out on four pitches. But the Twins leading home run hitter took a high fastball from Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin in his second at-bat and smashed it well beyond the left-field fence at Dodger Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees preparing to enter Juan Soto sweepstakes: ‘They offer whatever it takes’

It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.
Yardbarker

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

View the original article to see embedded media. July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5...
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Ronald Acuna Jr. nearly hit by fire at Home Run Derby

Folks, we very nearly lost Ronald Acuna Jr. on Monday. There were some pyrotechnics involved in the introductions for the Home Run Derby. After being introduced, each participant went to stand on a platform. Behind them were devices that sprayed fire and smoke to aid the excitement of the show. But Acuna was completely unprepared.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Center Fielder#The Associated Press#Bally Sports Sun
Yardbarker

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

View the original article to see embedded media. On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers' Austin Reaves drawing trade interest

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported on Monday that Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is receiving trade interest from several rival teams this offseason. Reaves is under contract for $1.6 million next season and can become a restricted free agent next summer. The 24-year-old Reaves was one of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Nick Saban discusses feud with Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher may never forgive Nick Saban after the comments the Alabama coach made about Texas A&M earlier this offseason, but Saban insists he holds no ill will toward his former assistant. Saban was asked at SEC Media Days on Tuesday if the issues that came to a boil between...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani delivers on interview promise during All-Star Game

Shohei Ohtani almost always uses an interpretor for his English interviews, but Tuesday was an exception. Ohtani was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci just before the MLB All-Star Game. The Angels star was asked what he was most looking forward to and said “first pitch, first swing. That’s it.”
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green offers message for LeBron James’ critics

In addition to competing against LeBron James, Draymond Green also stans for LeBron James. The Golden State Warriors star Green was in attendance as a spectator this weekend as James made his first appearance at the Drew League in over a decade. The four-time MVP James put on a show-stopping performance, becoming the talk of the town with his exploits at the pro-am event.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

36K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy