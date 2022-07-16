ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars

By Victoria Albert
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je2PT_0giFtltW00

The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $500 million, the lottery announced Saturday. If won during the next drawing on Tuesday, it would be the eighth largest on record.

Tuesday's jackpot will be approximately $530 million, the lottery said,  which can be delivered in annual payments or claimed as a one-time lump sum of $307.4 million. It comes after no ticket hit all six of the numbers drawn Friday night.

Though no one won the top prize on Friday, the lottery said a person in California matched the five white balls and hit a second-place prize, and 28 people hit four white balls and the Mega Ball to win third prize.

If someone wins the main prize on Tuesday, it will be the eighth largest on record for Mega Millions. The highest amount ever won was $1.537 billion, which a lucky person in South Carolina took home in October 2018.

While nowhere near the South Carolina prize, there have been a few other jackpots in 2022, including a $426 million win in California on January 28, a $128 million win in New York on March 8 and a $110 million win in Minnesota on April 12.

Comments / 1

Related
Chip Chick

This Guy Won $2 Million Dollars And He Owes It All To His Dog

We've discovered one of the cutest and most surprising lottery stories ever!. Leonard Linton, a 42-year-old man from Pinetta, Florida has recently won the Florida Lottery from using a '100x The Cash' scratch-off game. Leonard does have a special someone to thank for his big winnings - his little dachshund named Ivy!
PINETTA, FL
Daily Mail

Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes

A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
MARYLAND STATE
UPI News

Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings

June 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man mistakenly bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers, unintentionally doubling his winnings when the numbers came up. Adopting the moniker "Annapolis Man" to protect his anonymity, the 39-year-old truck driver scored a total of $50,000 after playing his birth-date numbers 72782 in the June 18 Pick 5 Evening Drawing.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The US Sun

At least 20 states to send direct payments worth up to $1,050 to struggling Americans – could you be missing out?

UP to 20 states including California and Maine are sending relief payments worth up to $1,050 to cash-strapped Americans. Lawmakers across the country are introducing relief packages to help residents amid rising inflation and a crippling cost of living crisis. CALIFORNIA. Around 20million taxpayers in California are set to receive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
128K+
Followers
22K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy