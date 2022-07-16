ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hot with a few scattered PM storms Sunday

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36avoi_0giFtb4G00

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 70S/FAIR SKIES
HIGHS SUNDAY: LOW-MID 90S/PARTLY CLOUDY, SCT. STORMS

DISCUSSION

Routine summertime pattern will continue for the rest of this weekend across Acadiana.

A few isolated showers possible this evening, but expect skies to fair out later on tonight.

Warm and muggy conditions as temperatures will be slow to cool through the overnight.

Mixture of sun and clouds out there Sunday as highs push the low-mid 90s.

With enough low-level moisture in place, I'd expect to see a few scattered storms developing during the afternoon and evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzfEP_0giFtb4G00 Bradley
HRRR model

Rain chances at 40%.

Similar story as we start a new week Monday.

The rest of the week will kind of be dominated by a ridge of high pressure off to our west.

Rain chances will be suppressed a bit (20-30%) as highs push well into the mid-90s.

Overall, nothing really out of the ordinary in that 10-day forecast.

Have a good one!

TROPICS

Quiet for now!
------------------------------------------------------------
Comments / 0

