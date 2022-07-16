Her Boyfriend Is Super Hot, But He's Not That Attracted To Her

A 37-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 6 years younger than she is, and he is super hot.

She's never dated someone like her boyfriend before, as all the guys that came before him were not super attractive, conventionally speaking.

Her exes have been "overweight" and not in the least bit athletic. "They had amazing personalities though which made them extremely attractive to me," she explained.

"I used to model, so I did often hear comments like, "she’s way out of his league," "she could do better," etc."

"It never bothered me because I absolutely adored my exes. Looking back, I have now realized that one thing I really enjoyed was how they loved my body."

Her exes were super into her looks and her body, which in turn made her feel really secure and proud of herself.

"Fast forward 10 years, 3 kids and 1 divorce later," she said. "My body isn’t as tight anymore. And I have fallen for a hot guy. Younger, amazing body, amazing face, amazing personality."

She's pretty much head over heels for her boyfriend, and she can't help but notice how many other women are into him.

She constantly feels insecure and that she isn't pretty enough to be with her boyfriend. She also feels like she has to compete with more attractive women for her boyfriend.

ajr_images - stock.adobe.com

"My bf has dated the hot IG models, the fitness models, the plastic surgery optimized girls," she admitted.

"That’s what he has known. He tells me I am attractive but he also says he wished I would work out more, that I‘d change my diet, I‘d work more on myself."

She is well aware that her boyfriend has previously dated women way better looking than she is since her boyfriend actually revealed this to her.

She didn't, however, think that her boyfriend told her this to be mean to her though.

She has spoken to her boyfriend about how he's not that attracted to her (as he said) and her boyfriend insisted that he could find her more attractive if she would only get "in better shape."

"He says I am the perfect woman, my personality, my heart, my face- and that the physical component really is the only thing that’s not perfect, but it’s something I can work on and is so easily fixable," she continued.

"Right now, I feel mostly sad...at the same time, I feel like I don’t need to look like a hot young IG model."

"My body has given birth to 3 children. I feel I am an attractive woman for the age I am at. And to be honest: I just love chocolate too much to completely dedicate myself to only eating healthy to maintain a sixpack."

Do you think she needs a new boyfriend, or do you think she should get herself more in shape to make him more attracted to her?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

