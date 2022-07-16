ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark 0-1 Spain: Substitute Marta Cardona grabs late winner to set up meeting with hosts England in Euro 2022 quarter-finals... while the 2017 finalists head home after defeat

By Sonia Twigg, Pa Sport
 3 days ago

England will take on Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals after Marta Cardona headed a last-gasp winner to earn the Spanish a 1-0 victory over Denmark.

Having gone into the game only needing a draw to progress from Group B in second place behind Germany, Spain controlled the contest at the Brentford Community Stadium and were eventually rewarded for their efforts in the 90th minute.

Cardona looped a header over Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen after Olga Carmona's cross had picked her out at the far post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bw8jf_0giFtAQl00
Substitute Marta Cardona grabbed a 90th-minute winner as Spain defeated Denmark

Denmark were well-organised, unlike in their opening 4-0 defeat to Germany at the same ground, but were unable to find a way through their highly-rated opponents, having needed a victory to avoid an early exit.

Spain dominated possession by lacked creativity up front in front of 16,041 fans in west London.

There were no clear-cut chances for either side in the opening exchanges as Spain enjoyed the lion's share of the ball but struggled to break down the stubborn Danes.

Pernille Harder had the first significant chance of the match when Denmark broke forward and she was played in down the right.

The Chelsea player beat the defender but was left with a narrow angle for her shot and Sandra Panos was able to make the save.

Spain came close to taking a lead of their own in the 25th minute through Athenea del Castillo but the ball was saved on the line by Christensen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Om7T_0giFtAQl00
Cardona headed in from Olga Carmona's cross to spark wild celebrations on the Spain bench
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKPX6_0giFtAQl00
Jorge Vilda's side - the pre-tournament favourites - will now meet England in the quarter-finals

Mariona Caldentey had the next opportunity for Spain just after the half-hour mark but was denied by Christensen's diving save.

A looping ball from Del Castillo was caught but then spilled by Christensen, although the keeper reacted quickly to block the follow-up effort from crossing the line.

The second half started in much the same fashion as the first, with Denmark containing Spain successfully at the back while struggling to mount their own meaningful counter-attacks.

Christensen was called upon again in the 71st minute to make a low save to stop Carmona's low strike, while Harder fired over the bar at the other end in a rare Denmark break forward.

Denmark's best chance of the game came in the 78th minute when substitute Nadia Nadim found rare space in the area and was able to turn and shoot, but Panos made herself big and closed down the Denmark forward to make a crucial save.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3H74_0giFtAQl00
The tournament ends in disappointment for Denmark, who reached the final five years ago

Moments before full-time Spain finally broke the deadlock to seal their meeting with hosts England in Brighton on Wednesday.

This time it was their turn to attack on the counter and, when the cross came to Cardona, she headed home to wrap up victory.

In the other group B game being played at the same time, eight-time champions Germany made it three wins from three at the tournament by triumphing 3-0 over already eliminated Finland.

Sophia Kleinherne, Alexandra Popp and Nicole Anyomi all found the net, as Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side continue to stake their claim as tournament favourites alongside England.

Recap Saturday night's action as Sportsmail's OLLY ALLEN provides for updates on Denmark vs Spain and Finland vs Germany.

19:28

The story of the group so far

Let's take a look at what has happened in Group B so far.

Germany and Spain both won emphatically in the opening round of games, beating Denmark 4-0 and Finland 4-1 respectively. The two countries then met at Brentford on Tuesday night and the eight-time champions emerged as 2-0 winners.

Denmark bounced back from defeat to Germany by earning a 1-0 victory over Finland courtesy of a second-half goal from Chelsea star Pernille Harder.

All of this means that Germany have secured top spot and will face Austria in the quarter-finals, while second spot is up for grabs as Denmark and Spain are level on three points.

Spain are currently ahead on goal difference, meaning Denmark must win this evening to go through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtIed_0giFtAQl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSJAi_0giFtAQl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37L15r_0giFtAQl00

19:18

TEAM NEWS - FINLAND VS GERMANY

Meanwhile at Stadium MK...

Despite already securing top spot in the group, Germany only make four changes.

Sophia Kleinherne and Lena Lattwein come in for the suspended Felicitas Rauch and Lena Oberdorf.

Linda Dallmann is also in for Lina Magull and Sara Doorsoun is in for Kathrin Hendrich.

Finland: Talaslahti; Heroum, Kuikka, Pikkujämsä, Koivisto; Engman, Alanen, Summanen, Kollanen; Sällström, Kemppi

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hegering, Doorsoun, Kleinherne; Dallmann, Däbritz, Lattwein; Huth, Popp, Bühl

Comments / 0

