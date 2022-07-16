ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Is the “Smart City” Concept Losing Its Appeal?

InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eo8Tw_0giFrc1P00
The wreck of a Catalina seaplane in the desert at Ras Hameed, Saudi Arabia, where Saudi Arabia's crown prince plans Neom. Glen Carey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It isn’t hard to see the appeal of a kind of technology-driven utopianism factored into urban design. The idea that connecting more pieces of urban infrastructure to the internet — and making certain parts of the landscape more responsive to the people interacting with it — could make for a more livable experience is understandable. And with more and more everyday objects being interconnected — the way you can use your phone to pay for a ride on public transit, for instance — shows this concept going from theory into practice.

But there are also privacy and security concerns that came come with the expansion of the Internet of Things. And just as different people will have different comfort levels with some aspects of technology, so too might there be a growing debate about applying some of those principles on a city-wide level.

A recent article in MIT Technology Review explored the way that Toronto turned away from a smart city plan in collaboration with the Google-owned Sidewalk Labs. As Karrie Jacobs writes, the original plan, known as Quayside, “could have demonstrated that the sensor-­laden smart city model embraced in China and the Persian Gulf has a place in more democratic societies.” Instead, the city has opted for a very different, and more organic approach.

Last year, another Sidewalk Labs project — this one in Portland, Oregon — also fell by the wayside. That’s not the only stumbling block for the smart city. A massive article from Bloomberg Businessweek details the challenges of getting Neom in Saudi Arabia up and running.

Author Vivian Nereim describes the project as a particular favorite of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. The goal, Nereim writes, involves “a showpiece that will transform Saudi Arabia’s economy and serve as a testbed for technologies that could revolutionize daily life” — including everything from smart appliances to swimming lanes for commuters.

It’s an intriguing prospect, but — as Nereim describes — the process of making that a reality is proving difficult. “[T]he chaotic trajectory of Neom so far suggests that MBS’s urban dream may never be delivered,” Nereim writes.

While the idea of building an entirely new city — or an entirely new neighborhood in an existing city — is challenging enough, there’s also plenty of work to be done to make existing cities more accessible, rewarding and human-centric. This weekend, the New York Times ran an article on the current state of Sara D. Roosevelt Park, situated in the Lower East Side and Chinatown.

It could be a great urban space for nearby residents, and the issue described as a stumbling block to that end in the article — finding a new storage space for Parks Department equipment — seems far easier to accomplish than bringing in fully transforming the region around it. Sometimes, it’s the modest changes that can have the greatest impact.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

What Was the Single Worst Year in Human History?

The Dark Ages typically refers to a period between the 5th and 14th centuries, during which human enlightenment fell off a precipice. Sandwiched between the fall of Rome and the arrival of the Renaissance, these Early Middle Ages are associated with predatory feudal systems; constant religious conflicts; declines in trade, population growth and record-keeping; and high infant mortality rates. As The Economist once put it, parents displayed a relative lack of interest in their children.
CHINA
InsideHook

Cameron Smith Reportedly Close to Signing With LIV Golf

Over the weekend, Cameron Smith won the British Open with an impressive run of form. It was Smith’s first major championship and further evidence that he’s having a tremendous year. (He’s currently ranked second in the world.) A day after his victory in Scotland, Smith was making golf headlines for a very different reason — TMZ reported that Smith was close to a deal with LIV Golf.
GOLF
InsideHook

Cameron Smith May Not Be the Only Recent Major Winner Going to LIV Golf

Although nothing has been made official as of yet, a number of reports following the conclusion of the 150th Open at St. Andrews indicate that newly crowned tournament champion Cameron Smith is on the verge of defecting from the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series for a payday in the range of $90 million.
GOLF
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart City#Economy#Smart Appliances#City Plan#Infrastructure#Mit Technology Review#Google#Sidewalk Labs#Bl
Inyerself

Long Flights May Soon Be a Thing of the Past!

If I told you that you could travel to any far-off location in the world and arrive there in one hour, would this excite you? Venus Aerospace aims to do that with its Stargazer, a Mach 9 hypersonic space plane. The real question is, “Is Mach 9, or 9 times the speed of sound, feasible in commercial travel?”. A company called Venus Aerospace is banking on this possibility and has received backing from multiple sources to make this form of transportation a reality.
InsideHook

Why Does the American League Always Win the MLB All-Star Game?

Closing out the game after Amerian League starter Shane McClanahan of Tampa Bay, who owns a league-leading 1.71 ERA, gave up two runs and four hits to the National League, Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase struck out the side in the ninth to propel his team to a victory in the 92nd All-Star Game in the history of Major League Baseball.
MLB
InsideHook

How Do You Feed Cyclists in the Middle of the Tour de France?

Competing in the Tour de France includes a host of physical challenges, along with no small amount of logistical ones. Where competitors sleep is one big question, as is where they might go to use the bathroom. But there’s another question that comes to mind when you have a group of elite athletes in near-constant motion for hours at a time: how, exactly, do you get food to them?
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
China
InsideHook

Sylvester Stallone Isn’t Happy With One of the Producers of “Rocky”

Some celebrities are, shall we say, circumspect when it comes to their social media presence. For others, candor might well be the main attraction. Sylvester Stallone is firmly in the latter camp, and seems more than willing to share his thoughts on almost anything that crosses his mind — including, say, a new take on one of his best-known characters.
MOVIES
InsideHook

New Lawsuit Argues That Skittles Contain Toxins

Candy is not, shall we say, the healthiest of foods. That, at least, isn’t a subject around which there is much debate. If you eat candy regularly, it’s probably going to have an adverse effect on your health — in much the same way that consuming substantial quantities of anything abounding with sugar and chemicals isn’t a great idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

Saudi Investors Look to Sink Their Claws Into Yet Another Automaker

Reuters is reporting that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is currently in talks with Aston Martin to buy a 20 percent share of the brand and a seat on its board for 200 million pounds (roughly $237 million). The investment is part of an effort by Aston Martin to raise 5oo million pounds total ($589 million) from the Saudi government. The remaining 300 million pounds would come from a "rights issue" according to the report.
BUSINESS
InsideHook

One of America’s Largest Legal Weed Companies Draws Scrutiny for Russian Ties

Few things in life are certain, and economic projections are no exception. That said, it seems like a safe bet that the growth seen in the legal marijuana industry to date isn’t likely to abate any time soon. If that market does continue to grow, one of the big winners is likely to be Curaleaf, which is already one of the nation’s biggest companies in the industry.
ECONOMY
InsideHook

Intel’s Planned Chip Price Increases Could Lead to Pricier Computers

You don’t have to be an expert in economics to take note of the fact that a lot of things are getting more expensive. The reasons for inflation are numerous and complex, but the effects are relatively easy to understand: prices that were once low are now high. Or, at least, higher. What’s especially frustrating is the ways in which inflation can have a cascading effect.
BUSINESS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy