ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Garage fire lasts 20 minutes

By OC Tribune Staff
orangecountytribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews from the Orange County Fire Authority needed only 20 minutes to knock down a fire in Garden Grove...

orangecountytribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Blaze Breaks out on Ranch Land East of Temecula, Burning Three Acres

TEMECULA (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Tuesday on ranch property just east of Temecula, scorching roughly three acres before crews stopped it. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the area of De Portola and Anza roads, near the California Ranch Company, a horse training facility, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
TEMECULA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Four deputies injured when struck in Yorba Linda traffic collision

Four deputies were injured when they were struck in a chain-reaction collision while making an arrest near Casa Loma Avenue and Imperial Highway in Yorba Linda. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, a driver traveling southbound on Imperial Highway crashed into multiple patrol units, causing one Sheriff’s Department unit to strike four deputies. At the time of the collision, the deputies were conducting an arrest of a man suspected of a misdemeanor offense.
YORBA LINDA, CA
CBS LA

Norwalk home heavily damaged by fire

A Norwalk home sustained considerable damage after catching fire Sunday evening. The blaze was first reported just after 11:45 p.m. at a resident on Crestbrook Street, where a nearby tree fire was said to have spread to the home.According to Los Angeles County Fire Department crews on scene, the single-story home took heavy damage as a result. It took them a little over an hour to extinguish the flames, just before midnight. Firefighters were unsure how the fire started in the first place, and an investigation was underway. They were unsure if any other residents were displaced by the incident and reported no injuries. 
NORWALK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Christopher Yuhas Dead after Collision on 710 Freeway [Long Beach, CA]

Traffic Collision near Willow Street Left One Fatality. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 710, near Willow Street. According to California Highway Patrol, the collision happened when a pickup-truck hit the center divider, near Willow Street, killing one person. As a result, responding...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Garden Grove, CA
Accidents
City
Garden Grove, CA
Orange County, CA
Accidents
Garden Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Sports Car Collides Into Multiple Cars, Four Injured | Anaheim

07.17.2022 | 5:39 PM | Anaheim – Just After 530 PM Sunday evening, a Acura sports sedan collided into vehicles parked on the 1300 block of South Nutwxood Street, alongside Modjeska Park. Arriving units from Anaheim Fire and Rescue and Anaheim Police found three occupants in the Acura and a innocent bystander injured. All of the injured were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition. A witnessing neighbor told the a news photographer off camera, that the Acura was racing another vehicle southbound on Nutwood Street. This is being investigated by Anaheim Police. The Acura came to rest near the intersection of Nutwood Street and West Woodworth Drive. Nutwood Street will be closed in both directions for an extended period of time due to the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ANAHEIM, CA
L.A. Weekly

Skater Killed in Traffic Crash near South Belhaven Street [Anaheim, CA]

ANAHEIM, CA (July 19, 2022) -Police responded to a traffic crash near South Belhaven Street that claimed the life of one person Tuesday night. The crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. on July 12th when a skateboarder was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Emergency crews arrived and pronounced the unidentified...
ANAHEIM, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Officer Involved Shooting in Newport Beach

On July 17, 2022 at approximately 6:30 pm, the Newport Beach Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of San Miguel Drive regarding a domestic violence incident. The Suspect was identified as a forty-three-year-old female resident of the City of Newport Beach. While conducting their investigation, officers determined the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
truecrimedaily

Man arrested after woman’s remains found buried at Southern California mobile home park

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was taken into custody this week after investigators located human remains at a mobile home park. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, on Saturday, July 16, at 3 p.m., officers went to a residence on the 7800 block of Slater Avenue for a call regarding suspicious circumstances. When they arrived, they requested assistance from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and soon located the remains of an unidentified adult female.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gated Community#Firefighters#Accident#Royal Palm Boulevard#Orangewood Avenue
foxla.com

Possible shark sighting in Huntington Beach forces closure

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Officials have shut down a portion of the coast in Huntington Beach after a reported shark sighting Monday. According to the city, the area of Sunset Beach between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street is closed until further notice as crews respond to the reported shark sighting.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Killed in Fiery Irvine Crash

Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Irvine, and a man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, police said Monday. Police and firefighters were called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Meadow Valley and Spring Valley regarding a crash between a Mini Cooper and Volkswagen Golf, police said.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

2 Pronounced Dead after DUI Crash on Harbor Boulevard [La Habra, CA]

Two Victims Killed in Auto Accident on Fullerton Road. The accident happened around 10:40 p.m., along Harbor Boulevard on July 2nd. Per reports, police began their pursuit of a drunk driver on Fullerton Road and Aguiro Street. The pursuit then came to an end when the suspect driver slammed into another vehicle.
LA HABRA, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Crashes During Police Chase in Menifee

A 52-year-old convicted felon with an outstanding warrant for his arrest allegedly led Menifee police on a brief chase that ended with the vehicle the suspect was driving crashing and flipping over, leaving him injured, authorities said Tuesday. Zelia Merian Murphy III of Riverside was taken into custody and hospitalized...
MENIFEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy