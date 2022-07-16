Garage fire lasts 20 minutes

A Norwalk home sustained considerable damage after catching fire Sunday evening. The blaze was first reported just after 11:45 p.m. at a resident on Crestbrook Street, where a nearby tree fire was said to have spread to the home.According to Los Angeles County Fire Department crews on scene, the single-story home took heavy damage as a result. It took them a little over an hour to extinguish the flames, just before midnight. Firefighters were unsure how the fire started in the first place, and an investigation was underway. They were unsure if any other residents were displaced by the incident and reported no injuries.

NORWALK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO