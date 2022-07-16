LeBron James Gets Real About “Racist As F-ck” Boston Celtics Fans

T here are diehard sports cities… and then there’s Boston .

Beantown is known to love their teams so much that sometimes the lighthearted heckling goes too far, and racist taunts are thrown towards the fields and courts. The tension is so bad that even LeBron James recently spoke up about Boston on The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED when cohost Maverick Carter asked about his least favorite city to plan in while he takes on the other 29 teams around the league.

“Because they racist as f-ck, that’s why,” he responds when cocreator Paul Rivera asks why. “They will say anything, and it’s fine. I mean, f-ck, it’s my wife. She’s been dealing with them her whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear someone close by, I check them real quick. I move on to the game, whatever the f-ck. They going to say whatever the f-ck they want to say. They might throw something. I got a beer thrown on me leaving a game.”

Carter went on to explain that the King James hate is so strong in Boston that they proudly rock “F-ck LeBron” shirts at TD Garden.

“Yeah, it’s like a ‘F-ck LBJ’ T-shirt. I believe they probably sold it at the f-cking team shop,” James added.

Despite the fans going too hard as they ride for the Celtics, Bron and Carter likely realized they could capitalize off that fandom in a 2021 business deal. The two Akron, Ohio natives teamed up with their longtime business associate Paul Wachter to join Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to become part owners of the Red Sox and Premier League’s Liverpool Football Club.

At the time, the Forbes-certified billionaire recognized it as more than just a business deal, but as a way to inspire other Black people to know that they can accomplish similar feats.

“It gives me and people that look like me, hope and inspiration that they can be in a position like that as well. That it can be done. It’s a pretty amazing thing and for me to be able to continue to build my portfolio off the floor also in a beautiful game like baseball,” James said.

In other LeBron news, he might receive some more heckling as he’s scheduled to participate in Los Angeles’ famed Drew League this Saturday, July 16.