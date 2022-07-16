ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida ice cream company recalls products considered ‘potential source’ of listeria outbreak

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
A Florida-based ice cream company is recalling its products because they could be tied to a recent listeria outbreak, a company announcement posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website Wednesday said.

The Big Olaf Creamery, based in Sarasota, is recalling all of its flavors and all lots of its products. All products with a June 30 expiration date or later are a part of the recall, according to the company announcement.

“Based on epidemiological information shared by the CDC and State Officials, Big Olaf may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing Listeria monocytogenes outbreak,” the company announcement said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that 23 people have gotten sick from a listeria outbreak, symptoms of which include high fever, nausea, stiffness and severe headaches. However, among pregnant women, it can lead to stillbirths and miscarriages.

Eighteen people involved in the outbreak said they had eaten ice cream before getting sick; ten people either ate ice cream at a place that could have offered Big Olaf Creamery ice cream products or were a Big Olaf Creamery ice cream brand, according to the company announcement.

The company announcement also noted that the ice cream brand or those supplying it did not receive any complaints about a possible sickness.

The ice cream was mainly sold or available in Florida at senior homes, restaurants and its retailers, in addition to one spot in Ohio.

SFGate

Why Is Los Angeles Likely to Bring Back Mask Mandates?

As a highly infectious coronavirus variant surges nationwide, 56 of the 58 counties in California are grappling with high levels of COVID transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But only one of them is planning to reinstate an indoor mask mandate. While health officers nationwide are...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foodmanufacturing.com

Missouri Dairy Recalls 'Chocolate to Die For' Ice Cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belfonte Dairy announced a recall of 1.5-quarts (1.41L)“Chocolate to Die For” Premium Ice Cream produced at its Kansas City ice cream manufacturing facility. The product may contain undeclared peanuts. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
