ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Suspect charged in Chinatown assault on elderly woman

By Sunshine Kuhia Smith
KITV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - The woman who assaulted...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 9

american
3d ago

She will be released and not convicted and commit the same crimes again, justice system always letting these criminals loose to be repeat offenders.

Reply
4
Sheri Maguire
3d ago

yes they release. them. Their in their own, gonna happen again. They use to keep you in occc usually a year till court but you're locked up. Go back to that. its crowded, lol oh well godspeed

Reply
2
what’s up doc?
2d ago

Only 5 yrs⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️😤 assaulted an elderly ⁉️⁉️⁉️😤no excuses to justify her action‼️‼️😤 need at least 10 yrs in jail‼️‼️‼️😤 danger to society ‼️‼️‼️‼️😤

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police open attempted murder investigation after man shot in McCully

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot Monday night in McCully near the Ala Wai Community Park. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. when a suspect fired multiple shots at a group of people. Officials said a man in...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu police investigating attempted murder after man shot at Ala Wai Community Park

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An attempted murder investigation has been opened after a man was shot at the Ala Wai Community Park late Monday night. Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called out to the scene in the 2000 block of Kapiolani Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. First responders found the victim, only identified as a man in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound in his lower body.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kapolei man says police officers recently approached his home with guns drawn while responding to a terroristic threatening case. But it turns out, they had the wrong house. HPD said the officers were responding to a call about 2 a.m. Friday in Ko Olina. Homeowner John...
KAPOLEI, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Boy, 17, shot while hanging out at park with friends

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Monday night at Ala Wai Park. Police are still looking for the suspect and have opened an attempted murder investigation. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You.
HONOLULU, HI
98online.com

Man arrested after attacking police officer with a fanny pack

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) – Honolulu police arrested a man Friday evening after he was seen entering two unlocked cars and taking items inside. The 34-year-old suspect tried to run away down Diamond Head Road but police captured him. The suspect was arrested on two counts of unauthorized entry into...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mayor: New HPD arrest protocol aimed at cracking down on ‘bad actors’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is outlining a new policy aimed at cracking down on repeat, low-level criminals on Oahu. Under the new protocol, repeat, low-level offenders will be held overnight by police on weekdays and appear in court the next morning. Previously, they would typically be released...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinatown#Police#Violent Crime
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters contain large blaze on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The large blaze on Hawaii Island is now 100% contained, said the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Tuesday. The spread on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa holds at nearly 43 acres in size. Mauna Loa Road remains closed to all public use, and only authorized vehicles...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

HFD rescues boaters in Maunalua Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department reported a 911 call on Sunday, July 17 around 12:15 a.m. regarding a boater in distress at Maunalua Bay. HFD officials said they arrived at the scene around 12:22 a.m. and started to look for the capsized boat. Download the free KHON2...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KITV.com

25-foot wave recorded off Diamond Head over the weekend, DLNR officer claims

Off Oahu over the weekend, an officer with the Department of Land and Natural Resources captured video of what DLNR says is a 25-foot wave coming into Diamond Head. DLNR said it was worried the large southern swells would be too appealing for people to resist. But it appeared most people got the word that officers would be patrolling the area and they did not observe any violations.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sand remains on Farrington Highway, road open

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was still lots of sand on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli the day after it was closed because the ocean was pushing the sand onto the highway. The swell is still going. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Waianae man sentenced to prison after ramming cop car

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waianae man was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Wednesday for firearm possession during a drug crime. The United States Attorney’s Office said information in court presented that 43-year-old Andrew Schwab was arrested after an incident with police at a gas station on Aug. 21, 2018.
WAIANAE, HI
KITV.com

Waianae man sentenced to 80 months in prison for 2018 gun, drug arrest

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Waianae man was sentenced to 80 months in prison after being found guilty for using a gun while dealing drugs. Andrew Schwab, 43, has a lengthy criminal record, but the judge felt Schwab's behavior towards the officers while being arrested was perhaps his most serious offense.
WAIANAE, HI
momswhothink.com

The Best Restaurants for Families on Oahu

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy