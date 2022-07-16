DASO deputies shoot, kill man following pursuit

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAS CRUCES - Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a man following a pursuit Friday night, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported hit and run accident on Transmountain Rd. in El Paso. A description of the suspect vehicle was provided to DASO. Deputies were also told that the victims of the accident were following the suspect vehicle, the agency said.

At 6:59 p.m., DASO deputies spotted the suspected vehicle in southern Doña Ana County and the male driver allegedly brandished a weapon at deputies and failed to yield. Deputies gave chase, and the alleged suspect first fired on deputies at about 7:01 p.m., the department stated.

The pursuit took place on both county roads and Interstate 10, during which time police say rounds were fired by both the alleged suspect and deputies.

The alleged suspect returned to El Paso County and stopped in the 1000 block of Larry Rd. in Vinton, Texas. Deputies and the alleged suspect again exchanged rounds and the vehicle's lone male occupant was struck. No deputies were injured. First aid was immediately rendered, but the alleged suspect was declared dead at a local El Paso hospital.

A joint investigation by Doña Ana and El Paso Counties is ongoing. No other information will be released until early next week, the department stated.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.

