ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens re-sign Rem Pitlick to two-year, $1.1M AAV deal

By Brian La Rose
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPwuX_0giFk6jd00
Montreal Canadiens center Rem Pitlick. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

After non-tendering him earlier in the week, the Canadiens have decided to bring back Rem Pitlick, announcing that they’ve re-signed the forward to a two-year contract. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but Sportsnet’s Eric Engels reports that the deal carries an AAV of $1.1M.

The 25-year-old bounced around a bit last season. He spent the preseason with Nashville before being waived and claimed by Minnesota. Pitlick was relatively productive with the Wild as he had 11 points in 20 games but found himself back on the wire back in January. Montreal was dealing with several injuries and missing quite a few players due to a COVID outbreak so they scooped him up.

With the Canadiens, Pitlick had an opportunity to play a much bigger role and made the most of it, picking up nine goals and 17 assists in 46 games while averaging over 17 minutes per game. However, GM Kent Hughes acknowledged during his press conference that they didn’t want to risk an arbitration hearing with Pitlick which resulted in his non-tender on Monday.

Following Saturday’s earlier swap that saw Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling go to Pittsburgh, the move freed up a roster spot up front and enough cap space to bring Pitlick back. Now, following Pitlick’s addition, the team has a little over $1.2M in cap space remaining, per CapFriendly. That won’t be enough to sign the recently-acquired Kirby Dach so it appears that Montreal may need to make another move to trim money at some point this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Tampa Bay Lightning sign veteran D Ian Cole

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed veteran defenseman Ian Cole, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, who reports that the deal is worth $3M. Cole, 33, signs in Tampa Bay as the likely replacement for Jan Rutta, who is reportedly moving on after winning two Stanley Cups as Victor Hedman’s main partner. Cole’s $3M deal is a $100k raise from the $2.9M he made last season on the Carolina Hurricanes.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Chicago Blackhawks sign Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi to one-year, $3M deals

One of the biggest strategies for rebuilding clubs is signing buy-low candidates and then flipping them at the deadline, and the Chicago Blackhawks look like they’ll follow that path. Scott Powers of The Athletic reports that the Blackhawks have signed both Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi Wednesday. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic notes that it will be one-year deals for both, worth $3M each.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Malcolm Subban, Sabres agree to terms on two-way deal worth $850K

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with goalie Malcolm Subban on a two-way deal worth $850,000 against the cap, according to The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. Subban becomes the second (healthy) goalie Buffalo has signed for next season after quite literally every goalie in the organization was on expiring contracts last year. He likely won’t see a whole lot of NHL time next season, given the team has already retained Craig Anderson, restricted free agent Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is ahead of him on the depth chart and the Sabres still expected to hunt for another goalie in free agency to bolster their team on the rise.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes re-sign forward Stefan Noesen to two-year deal

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that the team has reached a new agreement with forward Stefan Noesen on a two-year, partial two-way deal to keep him in the Carolina organization. The contract has a cap hit of $762,500, with the breakdown as follows:. 2022-23: $750,000 NHL salary, $500,000 minors salary,...
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets 'holding up' Pierre-Luc Dubois trade to Canadiens due to compensation?

The full extent of the Montreal Canadiens’ offseason plans began to take shape Saturday, as the team traded defenseman Jeff Petry and center Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins. One major name who many have connected to the Canadiens is that of Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois. It doesn’t take any detective work to understand why that connection is being made: Pat Brisson, Dubois’ agent, has communicated that his client would like to play in Montreal, and Dubois has reportedly communicated to the Jets that his intention is to leave as a free agent in two years' time. Many have speculated, then, that the Canadiens would attempt to acquire Dubois this summer, and it appears that that sort of speculation is grounded in reality.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rem Pitlick
Person
Ryan Poehling
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Kirby Dach
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blue Jackets sign Johnny Gaudreau to seven-year deal

After the Columbus Blue Jackets entered as a surprise team in the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes late this afternoon, the team has apparently signed the superstar forward, says Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, who covers the Blue Jackets, reports that the deal is for seven years at an...
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Seattle Kraken expected to re-sign Karson Kuhlman to one-year deal

The Seattle Kraken appear to be bringing back a familiar face by signing Karson Kuhlman to a one-year standard contract worth $825K, according to CapFriendly. The deal will carry Kuhlamn through 2022-23 and leave him a UFA after the season. Kuhlman was among the Kraken players who did not come to the team via the expansion draft, and was instead claimed on waivers in January from the Boston Bruins.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks sign Ilya Mikheyev to four-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks made a big depth splash, signing forward Ilya Mikheyev to a four-year deal worth $4.75M per season. Mikheyev signs in Vancouver after a successful run with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team he signed with as an undrafted KH free agent. Mikheyev’s 2021-22 season was a bit...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aav#Montreal#Gm
Pro Hockey Rumors

Winnipeg re-signs center Jansen Harkins to two-year deal

Another depth signing has come in, this one with Jansen Harkins and the Winnipeg Jets. Per CapFriendly, Harkins has re-signed with the Jets on a two-year deal carrying an $850K AAV. Harkins, 25, has been with the Jets organization since being drafted by the team in the second round of...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Evander Kane signs four-year extension with Oilers

Why sleep when you can sign contract extensions! The Edmonton Oilers and Evander Kane reached a late-night agreement on a new four-year contract, that will bring the winger back before he reaches unrestricted free agency. Kane himself announced the deal, which carries a cap hit of $5.125M. PuckPedia has the full breakdown:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames re-sign Trevor Lewis to one-year deal

The Calgary Flames have re-signed a forward but it isn’t the one that fans want. General manager Brad Treliving confirmed to Salim Nadim Valji of TSN that Trevor Lewis will be back next season. Treliving added that the team is signing goaltender Oscar Dansk and re-signing Nick DeSimone. Chris...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jack Campbell signs five-year, $25M deal with Oilers

As expected, the Edmonton Oilers signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a long-term contract. The deal, according to Darren Dreger of TSN, will be for five years and a total of $25M. Campbell’s signing in Edmonton had long been rumored, and it has now been confirmed by the league’s insiders just seconds into the new league year. Campbell has spent the past two seasons as the No. 1 goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he experienced a career breakout.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former first-round pick Emile Poirier signs AHL contract

Emile Poirier is coming back to North America, signing a one-year AHL contract with the Laval Rocket. He returns after two years of playing overseas, splitting time between the KHL, SHL and Slovakian professional league. Selected 22nd overall in 2013, Poirier quickly made it to the NHL with the Calgary...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres re-sign Victor Olofsson to two-year, $9.5M deal

The Buffalo Sabres locked up their big restricted free agent. Winger Victor Olofsson agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $4.75M per season, according to the team. In 2021-22, Olofsson notched the second 20-goal season of his young NHL career. Entering his fourth full NHL season, he’s amassed a total of 55 goals, 72 assists and 127 points through 188 games.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy