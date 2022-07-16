Raleigh based MagnaReady golf polos to be worn at U.S. Adaptive Open

There are plenty of places to get barbecue in the Triangle but who stands out above the rest? Here are five terrific places to get Eastern NC-style barbecue. 1. Sam Jones BBQWhy it stands out: Sam Jones is owned by the family of the late Pete Jones, founder of the legendary Skylight Inn restaurant. Address: 502 W Lenoir St., RaleighHours: Monday-Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-8:30pm. Photo: Denny Culbert, courtesy of Sam Jones BBQ2. PicnicWhy it stands out: Picnic serves barbecue with classic southern appetizers like deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, pickle fries, and pimento cheese with saltines. Address: 1647 Cole...
