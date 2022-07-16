Korn Ferry Tour veteran Andrew Pope sizzles early to take a two-shot lead in Florida Open over Jacksonville's Cory Howard

Six First Coast players are among the top-10 in the 76th Florida Open entering Sunday's final round.

They need to chase down former Korn Ferry Tour player Andrew Pope at the Bradenton Country Club.

Pope, 38, had a red-hot start to his round at the Lakewood National Golf Club on Saturday, on his way to a two-shot lead.

Fast start: Brandon Mancheno storms to first-round lead in Florida Open; Gator coach J.C. Deacon tied for second

Pope eagled the par-5 first hole and birdied four of his next five and shot 63 to finish at 12-under-par 131. Cory Howard of Jacksonville (66 at Lakewood) is alone in second at 10-under and Pete Kellermann of Jacksonville (63 at Lakewood) is tied for third at 9-under.

Also in the hunt is two-time Florida Open winner J.C. Deacon, the University of Florida golf coach, who had a 68 at Bradenton to tie Kellermann and Jack Maguire (67, Lakewood) of St. Petersburg.

Former Jacksonville University player Michael Sakane (65, Bradenton) and Derek Bard of Jacksonville Beach (67, Bradenton) are tied for sixth at 8-under and Brian Hughes of Jacksonville (70, Bradenton) is tied for 10th at 6-under.

Brandon Mancheno of Jacksonville, the first-round leader, had a 73 at Bradenton and is tied for 12th at 5-under.

Pope, who had four top-25 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, played college golf at Xavier with PGA Tour winner Jason Kokrak. Pope is a veteran of seven season on the Korn Ferry Tour but has not made a start this season.

The field of 70 that made the 36-hole cut will play the final round at the Bradenton Country Club.

Howard, a Nease graduate who played college golf at LaGrange (Ga.), had eight birdies on his way to the final group. Kellermann, a Bishop Kenny graduate and former UNF player, birdied five of his last seven holes and did not have a bogey and Deacon birdied his last two holes.

