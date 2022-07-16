ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Korn Ferry Tour veteran Andrew Pope sizzles early to take a two-shot lead in Florida Open over Jacksonville's Cory Howard

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsxK8_0giFhZ6q00

Six First Coast players are among the top-10 in the 76th Florida Open entering Sunday's final round.

They need to chase down former Korn Ferry Tour player Andrew Pope at the Bradenton Country Club.

Pope, 38, had a red-hot start to his round at the Lakewood National Golf Club on Saturday, on his way to a two-shot lead.

Fast start: Brandon Mancheno storms to first-round lead in Florida Open; Gator coach J.C. Deacon tied for second

Pope eagled the par-5 first hole and birdied four of his next five and shot 63 to finish at 12-under-par 131. Cory Howard of Jacksonville (66 at Lakewood) is alone in second at 10-under and Pete Kellermann of Jacksonville (63 at Lakewood) is tied for third at 9-under.

Also in the hunt is two-time Florida Open winner J.C. Deacon, the University of Florida golf coach, who had a 68 at Bradenton to tie Kellermann and Jack Maguire (67, Lakewood) of St. Petersburg.

Former Jacksonville University player Michael Sakane (65, Bradenton) and Derek Bard of Jacksonville Beach (67, Bradenton) are tied for sixth at 8-under and Brian Hughes of Jacksonville (70, Bradenton) is tied for 10th at 6-under.

Brandon Mancheno of Jacksonville, the first-round leader, had a 73 at Bradenton and is tied for 12th at 5-under.

Pope, who had four top-25 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, played college golf at Xavier with PGA Tour winner Jason Kokrak. Pope is a veteran of seven season on the Korn Ferry Tour but has not made a start this season.

The field of 70 that made the 36-hole cut will play the final round at the Bradenton Country Club.

Howard, a Nease graduate who played college golf at LaGrange (Ga.), had eight birdies on his way to the final group. Kellermann, a Bishop Kenny graduate and former UNF player, birdied five of his last seven holes and did not have a bogey and Deacon birdied his last two holes.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatssotampa.com

Six Tampa Bay breweries win U.S. Open Beer Championship medals

There are few places in the country better for finding great local breweries, and there are few things Tampa Bay does better than craft beer (Cuban sandwiches notwithstanding). So it’s no surprise that six different breweries from the area won medals at the 2022 U.S Open Beer Championships. Cigar...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Nation’s No. 2 2024 RB Stacy Gage transfers to Tampa Wharton

247Sports Composite five-star 2024 running back Stacy Gage is leaving IMG Academy to return home to Tampa (Fla.) for his junior season. He will attend Wharton High. “I want to be closer to family,” Gage told 247Sports as it was developing a month ago. “Spend more time with family and stuff like that ... I appreciate everything IMG did for me and all the coaches and staff members that put all their time into me.”
TAMPA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permit in review for one of area’s first Scramblers restaurants

Pending approval, Scramblers will renovate a former clothing store and card shop in Deerwood Village Mall for a 140-seat breakfast-lunch restaurant as the first of five planned by the Ohio restaurant company. Skyline Construction Inc. is shown as the contractor for the $550,414 job to renovate 3,318 square feet of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Nearly 40-acre industrial park to be built in Palmetto

Construction is starting on new industrial park in Palmetto. Stonemont Financial Group, a commercial real estate investment firm outside of Atlanta, is building the 427,000-square-foot park on 38.2 acres at 830 17th Street, just off of U.S. 41 in north Manatee County. The company is not disclosing the cost of...
PALMETTO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
Bradenton, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Potato farm owner buys Sarasota office building for $1.7 million

Ryan McDonald of SVN Commercial Advisory Group manages deal on rental property along Highway 41. Sarasota, Fla. (July 19, 2022) – The purchase of a Sarasota, Fla., office building was anything but small potatoes for one area investor. Alan Jones, owner of Jones Potato Farm in Parrish, Fla., recently...
SARASOTA, FL
The Daily South

What to Know Before You Go Scallop Harvesting in Florida

It was a perfect summer afternoon as we sped out into the Gulf of Mexico off of the coast of Crystal River in central west Florida's Citrus County. The water was flat, the sun warm, and the scallops were waiting. I've lived in the Sunshine State for more than 20 years, and this was my first time going scalloping—I couldn't wait to dive in.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Xavier
Person
Jack Maguire
Person
Andrew Pope
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville University#Golf Club#Florida Open#The University Of Florida#Lakewood#Xavier With Pga Tour
L. Cane

Vintage Florida Tourist Attractions that Have Come and Gone

Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Florida has catered to tourism almost as soon as it became a state. According to the Florida Historical Quarterly, modern Florida tourism began in the 1930s with the World's Fair. From this point on, Florida began to depend upon tourism as a money-making industry.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Cattle on Florida's Turnpike cause traffic troubles

A herd of cattle is causing traffic troubles on Florida's Turnpike in Central Florida on Monday. The incident happened at about noon when a livestock truck caught fire, and the driver had to release about 70 cows. The Florida Turnpike was shut down at mile marker 225 in Osceola County.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
fox35orlando.com

Florida landscaper struck by lightning

Two people were struck by lightning and taken to hospitals in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area, according to emergency officials. One of the injured was a landscaper.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

The 30 commandments of living in Tampa Bay

Whether you were born in Tampa Bay or moved here and became one of us, there are just some things that every resident knows: Deviled crab is a delicacy, our traffic sucks and our pride runs deep for our sports teams—no matter how many times we've been burned. Since...
POLITICS
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy