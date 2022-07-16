ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

10x NBA All-Star And Future Hall of Famer Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zfHw_0giFhXLO00

NBA free agency began on June 30, and over two weeks later on July 16, ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent.

The 38-year-old spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range.

At one point in his career, he was one of the best players in all of basketball.

Now, he is still a serviceable role player, who can hit the three-point shot.

The Lakers had a tough season last year finishing as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and having an abysmal 33-49 record.

Anthony played in 69 games last season.

In addition to the Lakers, Anthony has played for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks over his legendary career.

The best years of his career came with the Nuggets and Knicks.

He began his career on the Nuggets, and the Knicks were his next team after being traded there in a blockbuster deal during the 2010-11 season.

With the Nuggets, he went to the Western Conference Finals one time, and with the Knicks he led them to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

He has career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 1,280 regular season games.

In 83 career playoff games, he has averages of 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

There is no question that he could help plenty of teams next season.

Comments / 29

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba All Star#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Western Conference
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Latest Picture of Brittney Griner In Jail Leaves People Divided

The latest image of Brittney Griner behind bars following a hearing in a Russian court has left Americans divided over her treatment. The American basketballer recently pleaded guilty to drug smuggling when she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She told the court, via...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet About LeBron James

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the Drew League in California, and he put on an absolute show scoring 42 points and grabbing six rebounds. The event was all over social media, and veteran NBA star Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet about James. Beverley: "Bron...
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Surprising Charles Barkley Job News

Charles Barkley is one of the most brutally honest people in all of sports. The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst has made his opinion on LIV Golf extremely clear. Barkley does not criticize players who are taking the money from the Saudi-backed golf league. It turns out Barkley...
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Lance Stephenson Is Still A Free Agent

View the original article to see embedded media. July 17 is the 18th day of NBA free agency, and there are plenty of notable players that are still available to be signed. One of the available players is Lance Stephenson, who is 31-years-old and is a very well known player.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Garnett Says He Played Hard But Wasn't A Tough Guy: "Every Player In The League Gotta Be Ready To Fight. You Ain't Gonna Survive NBA Culture If You Show A Sliver Of Weakness."

Kevin Garnett is remembered for his legendary tenacity and intensity, KG was an absolute demon on the basketball court. His dominance on both ends of the court came from his ironclad desire to be the best and win, and it often manifested itself in tough, physical plays and trash talk.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russ Westbrook held call to confirm commitment to each other, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers are no closer to trading away star guard Russell Westbrook now than they were at the start of free agency, and while that could change before the season starts, L.A.'s stars are at least preparing for the possibility of playing together again next season. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook reportedly had a phone conversation where the trio "expressed their commitment to one another" with hopes of making it work for next season, per Chris Haynes.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Ja Morant Quote Tweets Photo Of LeBron James

On Saturday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant quote tweeted a photo of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Complex Sneaker pointed out that James covered up the Adidas logo on his Drew League Jersey. Morant quote tweeted the tweet with a check mark emoji. Both Morant and James are Nike...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy