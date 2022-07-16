10x NBA All-Star And Future Hall of Famer Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency began on June 30, and over two weeks later on July 16, ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent.

The 38-year-old spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range.

At one point in his career, he was one of the best players in all of basketball.

Now, he is still a serviceable role player, who can hit the three-point shot.

The Lakers had a tough season last year finishing as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and having an abysmal 33-49 record.

Anthony played in 69 games last season.

In addition to the Lakers, Anthony has played for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks over his legendary career.

The best years of his career came with the Nuggets and Knicks.

He began his career on the Nuggets, and the Knicks were his next team after being traded there in a blockbuster deal during the 2010-11 season.

With the Nuggets, he went to the Western Conference Finals one time, and with the Knicks he led them to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

He has career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 1,280 regular season games.

In 83 career playoff games, he has averages of 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

There is no question that he could help plenty of teams next season.