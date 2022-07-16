ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia Football Lands Commitment From Son Of NFL Head Coach

By Chris Rosvoglou
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs added another notable recruit to their 2023 class. Troy Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach coach Todd Bowles, officially announced his commitment to...

Mista Mr
3d ago

Just hope that 1000% tweet doesn’t somehow change to…..”After careful consideration with my family, I’ve decided to reopen my recruiting.”

