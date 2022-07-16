For the Grays' Watterson brothers, getting ahead means getting along

As he rounded the bases, Slayder Watterson looked bored out of his mind. He had just belted a home run, depositing an inside curveball over the left-field fence, but he looked like he had just settled into a chair to watch paint dry. Even when he crossed home plate, where a line of his Gate City Grays teammates waited to share high-fives with their third baseman, he wore an unamused expression — the type you show when C-SPAN comes on.

“That’s just how I am — on the mound too,” Watterson said a couple hours later. “Don’t ride the ups and downs, just stay in one spot.”

Then you meet his older brother, Easton, and you wonder how on earth these guys are related.

Easton is Slayder’s opposite in a bevy of ways: They both sport long hair that curls around their hats like fire on logs, but Easton has blonde locks, Slayder dark brown. Easton is more outspoken, Slayder more quiet. Easton plays outfield, Slayder pitches. “They don’t look like each other. They don’t act like each other,” says Devin Kunz, their high school coach at Burley, where they won back-to-back American Legion state championships three years ago.

But for every difference between the brothers, they share a similarity. They play together at Eastern Oregon. They love to hunt deer. And every day this summer, they take turns driving the hour from Burley to Pocatello, where they’ve become reliable fixtures at Halliwell Park, both hitting north of .400 for the 15-3 Grays.

As of Thursday afternoon, Easton was hitting .491, Slayder .455, a scintillating combination for a streaking team. A good lawyer could convince you the numbers make sense for Easton, an outfielder for his college club, a regular in the lineup. They border on preposterous for Slayder, who fashions himself a pitcher, a righty who has collected a 1.45 ERA in four starts this season. Last season at Eastern Oregon, his freshman campaign, he did not take a single at-bat.

Yet to Rhys Pope, the second-year Grays manager, their most impressive moments this season came in the batter’s box.

Both were home runs. Easton’s moment came in Smithfield, Utah, where the Grays were gridlocked with the Blue Sox in a close game. Then he jacked one over the fence. “It kinda took the wind out of their sails and fired us up,” Pope said. Slayder picked his moment in Logan, where the Royals had just scored a couple runs, threatening to run away with things. Then — pop — the youngest Watterson brother cracked a homer. “That was a big one,” Pope said.

By now, you might be wondering how this happens, how a lifelong pitcher starts raking in summer ball. Part of the answer involves the level of competition. “There’s always one or two guys that can throw, that are college arms,” Easton says. “Then the rest are just fill-in guys.”

The other part, well, it’s in their nature.

As high-schoolers in Burley, where the brothers now live at home and work construction jobs, they rarely gave themselves breaks. One time, Kunz recalled, Easton was chasing down a fly ball — and ran into a cement wall. What are you doing? Kunz thought to himself. “But they just don’t know any different,” he said. “They go full speed.”

So when they weren’t risking injuries, Kunz had to chase them away from the baseball field. That impressed the coach, who went to the Texas Rangers in the 49th round of the 1990 MLB Draft, especially because he had seen his share of players. With some, he felt obligated to pull them aside to tell them they needed extra work.

“We never had to tell either one of those kids that they needed extra work,” Kunz said, “whether it was in the weight room or the baseball field.”

So they bulked up — and became promising prospects. Easton started his college ball journey at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon, where he was teammates with Pope, who is now his coach. After two years there, Easton transferred 120 northwest to Eastern Oregon, where he batted .243 last season and made just one error in 59 chances — a sparkling .983 fielding percentage.

That was Easton and Slayder’s first season playing together for the Mountaineers. To hear them tell it, outside of the differences in competition, it unfolded much like this summer has. “We compete against other teams, but we’re also competing against each other,” Easton says. “So it’s fun.” Case in point: They keep a tally of each other’s home runs. After Thursday’s game, a three-run Grays win, Slayder held a 5-4 lead. “I’m playing catch up,” Easton laughed.

That’s when Easton thought a little harder about that, about how competitive he and his brother are. To him, it’s beneficial for both parties. They may needle each other, but more importantly, they learn from each other. They’ll break down each other’s swings, analyze each other’s games. “It’s definitely easy to criticize each other, tell each other what we’re doing wrong,” Slayder says.

The brothers like a lot about the other’s game. Easton admires Slayder’s even-keeled nature, how he never gets too excited or down. “He’s just a cool cucumber,” Easton says. Slayder has spent most of his life pitching, so he admires Easton’s swing. “So gotta go hit in the fieldhouse and take all I can from him,” Slayder says. “Then come here and put it together.”

Now you might be wondering something else: Are these brothers… complimenting each other? Shouldn’t they be getting on each other’s nerves? Well, they used to. “He didn’t talk to me until his senior year,” Slayder laughed, looking at Easton, who replied, “He was just a little brother. Finally got old enough to hang around.”

Those days have long since passed. Now they get along better than ever. “Ever since then, we’ve pretty much been best friends,” Easton says. They may both be batting better than .400, but that may be the most remarkable development of all. Next on the list: Smile a little.

“I guarantee he was happy inside,” Kunz said, referencing Slayder’s home run. “Don’t get that wrong. He is happy.”