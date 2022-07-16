ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf-Sensational eagle and crowd lift McIlroy to top of Open leaderboard

Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbvpJ_0giFewki00

ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 16 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy moved to the top of the British Open third round leaderboard alongside Viktor Hovland on Saturday, carried there by a roaring crowd and a spectacular eagle from one of the Old Course's infamous pot bunkers.

The betting favourite coming into the 150th Open, McIlroy was also the clear crowd choice as he was cheered around the ancient layout from the first hole to the last.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy and Norwegian Hovland both birdied the 18th for six-under 66s and have a four-shot lead over the field going into Sunday's final round.

Three back of front-running Australian Cameron Smith, McIlroy got his day off to an ordinary start by carding four consecutive pars.

But with the galleries urging him on, the world number two found another gear to pick up his first birdies at five and six before conjuring up a bit of magic at the 10th.

With a tee shot landing in the middle of a bunker guarding the 10th green most golfers would have been happy to escape with par but McIlroy produced a hole out eagle, triggering a massive roar that rolled across the ancient links.

"I was just trying to get it somewhat close," admitted McIlroy. "Anything inside 10 feet I felt was going to be a really good shot.

"It was skill to get it somewhere close, but it was luck that it went in the hole.

"You need a little bit of luck every now and again, especially in these big tournaments and that was a nice bonus."

How good was the shot?

It was the kind that even Hovland had to stand back and applaud.

"What a wild two on that hole," said Hovland. "I was glad I was able to make mine for birdie.

"But when things like that happen, you just kind of have to give each other a fist bump and say good shot."

There will certainly be no cheering from the Norwegian on Sunday but it will not be needed by McIlroy who has had the crowd in his corner all week.

With two wins this season and top 10 finishes in all three majors, McIlroy was the favourite coming into St Andrews and will be on the final day as he bids to end an eight-year majors drought with a second Claret Jug.

The winner of four career majors, including the 2014 Open, McIlroy said he knows exactly what to do.

"I finished off enough golf tournaments in my time to feel like I know what to do tomorrow," he said. "I just have to stick to my game plan.

"The support that I've got this week has been absolutely incredible. I appreciate it and I feel it out there.

"I try to acknowledge as much as I can but I'm just trying to stay in my own little bubble and I just have to do that for one more day."

Reporting by Steve Keating in St Andrews; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

FanSided

Rory McIlroy was all class about Cameron Smith winning British Open

Rory McIlroy, despite a four-shot lead entering Sunday, watched the British Open slip away to Cameron Smith. After the round, though, he was all class. The weight of the world might’ve been on the shoulders of Rory McIlroy on Sunday at St. Andrews. The Open Championship was his to lose with a four-stroke lead outside of Viktor Hovland, he of never finishing inside the Top 10 at a prior major, who was tied with him. Cameron Smith, of course, had a different narrative in mind.
GOLF
The Spun

Cam Smith Asked About Rumors He's Joining LIV Golf

Cameron Smith isn't focused on the rumors about him joining LIV Golf right now. After all, he just won The Open for the first time and also secured his first major win in the process. He finished at 20-under for the event, which was one shot better than Cameron Young and two shots better than Rory McIlroy.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cam Smith stuffing the claret jug in an overhead bin is the only relatable thing about him right now

Nothing about Cameron Smith the golfer is relatable right now, not even the fact that he had (more than) a few beers on Sunday evening. There's a big difference between enjoying some adult beverages after shooting 20 under to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews and enjoying some adult beverages alone on your couch because "it's Sunday." We are not the same.
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Rory McIlroy just pulled off something that no one has ever done in golf history (And no, it's not good)

Even someone watching golf for the first time in their life on Sunday could have summed up why Rory McIlroy didn't win the 150th British Open. He simply couldn't make a putt. Not that the four-time major champ missed any real short ones. And not literally, because, he obviously converted a lot of tap-ins—18 of them, in fact. But he didn't make any of any substance.
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Even Vijay Singh is considering growing a mullet now

Well folks, it finally happened. The world is now in the grips of yet another pandemic. No, not Monkeypox. Mullet Fever. Hours after Cameron Smith clinched the 150th Open Championship at the home golf with one of best damn final rounds you will ever see, the golfers of earth were on the horn with their barbers telling them NOT TO TOUCH THE BACK. Of all the mullet converts from Tacoma to Tianjin, however, the funniest had to be an old friend by the name of Vijay Singh.
GOLF
