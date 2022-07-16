ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan football adds second 2024 commitment

By Isaiah Hole
 3 days ago
On Friday, Michigan football added one international prospect. The trend continued into Saturday. Friday saw the pledge of 2023 French edge rusher Aymeric Koumba. Saturday’s addition came courtesy of the 2024 class — and from a familiar high school.

Hailing from Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary — the school that produced current Michigan offensive tackle Tristan Bounds — 2024 defensive lineman Manuel Beigel is already 6-foot-5, 282-pounds. He was offered by Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston on June 21, along with Central Michigan — which comprise his two offers. On Saturday, Beigel admitted he’s seen all he’s needed to see, announcing his commitment to the Wolverines via Twitter.

As noted, Beigel is originally from Germany — much like current Michigan defensive tackle Julius Welschof. As of current, Beigel is unrated by the recruiting services.

