Inmate escapes from worksite in western Colorado

Law enforcement officials are searching for a 56-year-old man incarnated at the Delta Correctional Facility who escaped while at an assigned community worksite on Saturday.

Timothy O'Brien escaped after he allegedly stole a vehicle at his assigned community worksite and cut his electronic ankle monitor. His last known location was in Durango at 11:45 a.m., Colorado Department of Corrections officials said in a news release.

O'Brien is believed to be driving a 2008 White Suburban with a Colorado license ALSF39. He is described as 6 feet tall, weighs 196 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Local law enforcement is currently performing an active search for O'Brien.

The Office of the Inspector General will investigate the incident, according to the department.

Anyone who see's O'Brien or has information about his whereabouts should not approach him and call 911.