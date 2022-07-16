ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $530 million for Tuesday's drawing

By Enquirer staff
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $530 million with a cash option of $304.7 million for Tuesday night's drawing after no one won the big prize Friday night.

The numbers drawn on Friday, July 15, 2022 were: 8 - 20 - 26 - 53 - 64 and Megaball 15. The Megaplier was 5x. The jackpot was $480 million.

For Friday night’s drawing, a total of 1,423,423 winning tickets were sold at all prize levels. One California ticket matched the five white balls to win the Mega Millions second prize ($973,668), according to the Mega Millions website.

The next pool closes at 10:45 p.m. and the next drawing is Tuesday, July 19 at 11 p.m. Ready to try your luck at Mega Millions? Here's what you need to know.

Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot will be the eighth largest in the lottery's history.

What's the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes from two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

You can play Mega Millions in 47 localities: 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To find locations, search the Mega Millions website.

In Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, you can buy a Mega Millions ticket at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets until 10:45 p.m. on drawing night.

In Kentucky, residents can also purchase tickets online at www.KYLottery.com.

In Ohio, residents can use Lottery Card available in Kroger, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Giant Eagle stores. It allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones and get notified and paid electronically if they win. You can also buy tickets at www.OhioLottery.com.

What happens if I win Mega Millions?

Mega Millions offers two options. You can take annuity, where you're paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous.

There's also the cash option, a one-time, lump-sum payment equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

Top Mega Millions jackpots

1) $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina

2) $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan

3) $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland

4) $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia

5) $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

6) $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana

7) $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey

8) $530 million: July 19, 2022:

9) $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California

10) $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania

Comments / 0

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

