Cape May County, NJ

Ocean City Man Dies In Plane Crash In Middle Township, Cape May County, Police Say

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 22-year-old man died in a plane crash in Middle Township, Cape May County on Saturday morning, authorities say. Police identified the man as Thomas Gibson of Ocean City, New Jersey.

Police said he was the pilot of the plane and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at the Paramount Airfield at 317 Route 47 South in the Green Creek section of Middle Township around 9:30 a.m.

The Middle Township Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation of the crash was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

