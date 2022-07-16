Escaped inmate caught in New Mexico

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — UPDATE: 4:15 P.M.

The inmate who escaped a minimum security prison in Delta, Colorado has been caught. The Colorado Department of Corrections reports that inmate Timothy O'Brien was located in Farmington, New Mexico Saturday afternoon.

He will be held and then returned to Colorado to face charges related to his escape from the Delta Correctional Center.

"We greatly appreciate the support of local law enforcement in helping to bring him back into custody," said Annie Skinner, Public Information Officer for the Colorado Department of Corrections in a news release.

==== Previous: ====

The Colorado Department of Corrections reports that an inmate from the Delta Correctional Center on Saturday morning. Timothy O'Brien, 56, reportedly stole a vehicle from his assigned community work site, cut his electronic ankle monitor, and fled. His last known location was Durango, Colorado.

Authorities believe O'Brien is driving a 2008 white Chevy Suburban with a license plate number of ALS-F39. O'Brien is a white man, approximately six feet tall and weighing around 196 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see O'Brien or the stolen Suburban, call 911 to notify law enforcement. Do not attempt to approach him. The Colorado Office of Inspector General is responding to investigate the escape.

_____

