NASCAR is back in the Chicago area. The sanctioning body and the city of Chicago announced Tuesday that the Cup Series will have a street race in downtown Chicago around Grant Park on July 2, 2023. The race is the first street course race in modern NASCAR history and will be the first race in the Chicago metro area since the closure of Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet after the 2019 season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO