(Suspect enters a plea of Not Guilty)....34 year old Steven George Ambriz was arrested last week. He is accused in the December 2021 fatal shooting of 32 year old Jordan Schmidt. The suspect was arraigned last Friday. He entered the not guilty plea at the arraignment. Schmidt's body was found in the morning of December 15, 2021 near Highway 78 and Hovely Road. Both men are Brawley residents. Ambriz is being charged with first degree murder and kidnapping, as well as enhanced allegations of having two prior strikes, and a convicted felon in possession of a fire arm. The suspect was to be in court again Tuesday for a preliminary hearing readiness conference and confirmation of counsel. Ambriz is being held on $1 million bail.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO