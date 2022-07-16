ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta looks to build for momentum vs. Orlando City

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQzuh_0giFZlOK00

Atlanta United will try to win back-to-back games for the first time this season Sunday afternoon when they host rivals Orlando City SC.

Ronaldo Cisneros scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season for Atlanta (6-8-5, 23 points) early in a 2-1 home win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. Cisneros is now the team’s leading scorer this season, passing Josef Martinez’s five.

And United manager Gonzalo Pineda, whose team last won consecutive games in September 2021, hopes the victory may mark a turning point for his team after they were badly beaten 3-0 at home to Austin FC the previous weekend.

“I can’t say I saw everything I wanted to see, but I can tell you I saw the most important part,” Pineda said. “I wanted to see that fight, but as a team. And I think we did everything as a team. Whether we can play better at times, create more chances, be more clinical in the final third, yes, all that is good. But we were attacking as a team and defending as a team.”

Following the defeat to Austin, which left Atlanta winless in four games, Martinez made remarks to the media critical of his teammates’ commitment to the club. Wednesday he was left on the bench for the first 77 minutes against RSL before coming on late.

He has scored eight goals in his career against Orlando, his most against any club.

Atlanta is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and needs to make a move to reach the playoff line.

Meanwhile, Orlando (8-7-5, 29 points) arrives in Atlanta following a 1-1 draw at the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night. For the Lions, who are fifth in the Eastern Conference, all five ties have come on the road.

Facundo Torres scored his fourth goal of the year in the 22nd minute to give Orlando the lead. Pedro Gallese made several exceptional saves after halftime, but eventually conceded the equalizer to Gyasi Zardes in the 66th minute.

Still, Orlando manager Oscar Pareja left Denver pleased to take a point from one of the more difficult settings for road teams, especially since his team was also tackling the challenge of playing at altitude on short rest.

“A good point in a difficult place,” Pareja said. “I’d like to recognize the effort of the players with this continuity and proximity of the games, traveling and all those things. I think we’re finding ways to get results.”

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Pedro Gallese
Person
Gonzalo Pineda
Person
Ronaldo Cisneros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United#Colorado Rapids#Orlando City Sc#Rsl#The Eastern Conference
Sportsnaut

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder agrees to 4-year rookie deal

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder agreed to his four-year rookie deal, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday. The third-round draft pick’s contract is worth a reported $5.362 million and includes a $1.08 million signing bonus. Ridder, 22, reached an agreement in time to report with the other Atlanta rookies for...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sportsnaut

Rob Manfred says A’s stadium needs speedy resolution

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that relocation will become a strong consideration if the Oakland Athletics don’t soon reach a deal for a new ballpark. Manfred said RingCentral Coliseum isn’t up to major league standards during a session with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America prior...
OAKLAND, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy