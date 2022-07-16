Erie Steelheads honor West Springfield 7-year old Maxton Bucci at Make-A-Wish game

West Springfield seven-year-old Maxton Bucci has been a fighter since day one.

While in utero, Maxton was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a congenital heart defect. In the first two years of his life, he endured two open heart surgeries and 12 other procedures that prepared him for those operations.

As Maxton grew older and healthier, he was granted a wish through the Make A Wish Foundation and, like many children, his request was a family trip to Disneyland along with mother Kristen, father Angelo and older sisters Kayleigh, 19, and Ashlyn, 15.

The Erie Steelheads baseball organization took it one step further for Max this summer as the 8- and 7-and-under squads opened the second half of their season with a game to benefit Make-A-Wish. Max was the guest of honor as he threw out the first pitch and eventually took a few swings and played some outfield before the night was over at the Mercyhurst University Softball Field.

"This game is so heart-warming and amazing," Maxton's mother, Kristen Bucci, said. "Thanks so much to Make-A-Wish and this amazing baseball organization."

The idea for the Steelheads' Make-A-Wish game was hatched by the 8U head coach Rich Kolash. Kolash, a teacher in Corry and former teacher in Erie, has maintained a relationship with Make-A-Wish throughout his career and came up with an idea for the Steelheads to give back.

"We wanted to come back and do something awesome to start the second part of our season," he said. "Make-A-Wish is a great organization and we wanted to do something fun for the boys. "

Kolash expects the Steelheads to come away with some life lessons.

"Baseball is bigger than themselves," he said. "They can use their abilities to give back to the community. Some of them understand a little better than others. By the end of the night, the guys have a better understanding that we're giving back to the community and that's the most important part of this."

For Max, a day spent visiting with the other boys in the dugout and getting some time on the field made his day.

"I'm just happy to be here," he said.

Kolash said that the Steelheads expect to donate about $1,000 to Make-A-Wish.

Make-A-Wish's Erie regional manager, Courtney Nientimp, said the organization relies on other groups to help make wishes happen.

"We work with kiddos that are diagnosed with a critical illness," she said. "Their imagination is the limit to what they can wish for. All of the wishes are funded by groups like the Steelheads. Every dollar counts."