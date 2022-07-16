ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Steelheads honor West Springfield 7-year old Maxton Bucci at Make-A-Wish game

By Josh Reilly, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4xmk_0giFZgyh00

West Springfield seven-year-old Maxton Bucci has been a fighter since day one.

While in utero, Maxton was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a congenital heart defect. In the first two years of his life, he endured two open heart surgeries and 12 other procedures that prepared him for those operations.

As Maxton grew older and healthier, he was granted a wish through the Make A Wish Foundation and, like many children, his request was a family trip to Disneyland along with mother Kristen, father Angelo and older sisters Kayleigh, 19, and Ashlyn, 15.

The Erie Steelheads baseball organization took it one step further for Max this summer as the 8- and 7-and-under squads opened the second half of their season with a game to benefit Make-A-Wish. Max was the guest of honor as he threw out the first pitch and eventually took a few swings and played some outfield before the night was over at the Mercyhurst University Softball Field.

"This game is so heart-warming and amazing," Maxton's mother, Kristen Bucci, said. "Thanks so much to Make-A-Wish and this amazing baseball organization."

The idea for the Steelheads' Make-A-Wish game was hatched by the 8U head coach Rich Kolash. Kolash, a teacher in Corry and former teacher in Erie, has maintained a relationship with Make-A-Wish throughout his career and came up with an idea for the Steelheads to give back.

"We wanted to come back and do something awesome to start the second part of our season," he said. "Make-A-Wish is a great organization and we wanted to do something fun for the boys. "

Kolash expects the Steelheads to come away with some life lessons.

"Baseball is bigger than themselves," he said. "They can use their abilities to give back to the community. Some of them understand a little better than others. By the end of the night, the guys have a better understanding that we're giving back to the community and that's the most important part of this."

For Max, a day spent visiting with the other boys in the dugout and getting some time on the field made his day.

"I'm just happy to be here," he said.

Kolash said that the Steelheads expect to donate about $1,000 to Make-A-Wish.

Make-A-Wish's Erie regional manager, Courtney Nientimp, said the organization relies on other groups to help make wishes happen.

"We work with kiddos that are diagnosed with a critical illness," she said. "Their imagination is the limit to what they can wish for. All of the wishes are funded by groups like the Steelheads. Every dollar counts."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Titusville Herald

Community gathers together to celebrate life of Ralph Kerr

Hundreds packed into the Titusville Iron Works on Thursday to celebrate the life of Ralph Kerr, a figure in the community who passed away this past weekend after a short battle with cancer. The space was full of family and friends who shared stories about Kerr, who, according to those...
TITUSVILLE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Tarp Skunks Roll Out New Attendance Policy

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown baseball team has rolled out a new attendance policy barring youth under the age of 18 from their home games without adult supervision. The new rules follow a slew of disturbances involving youth at various Jamestown Tarp Skunk Games at Russell E. Diethrick, Jr. Park.
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corry, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
West Springfield, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Springfield, PA
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
eriereader.com

The 42nd Annual Gathering at Chaffee's

It's almost impossible to fully describe the excitement that comes with the Gathering at Chaffee's. It is truly a magical place that exists but once a year. Don't forget your towel, because this just happens to be Year 42 (per The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, the perfect fit for life, the universe, and everything). One of the longest-running music festivals in the world, Chaffee's is your chance to see your friends from town out in the woods, having fun and celebrating in their own different ways.
GIRARD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Cancer Wellness Center to Open in September

A new facility called the Erie Cancer Wellness Center plans to open in mid-September to provide support and programs for people and their families facing the emotional, physical and spiritual challenges of living with cancer. "Our mission is to support people right here in our own community who are living with cancer as well as the people that care for them with non-medical support programs and services - completely free of charge," said Executive Director Sarah Humphrey.
ERIE, PA
PhillyBite

Venango County's Freedom Falls in Pennsylvania

For a scenic waterfall, explore Freedom Falls in Venango County, Pennsylvania. This waterfall is accessible by bicycle or rough road and is a great place for a hike. It's located near an old iron furnace and a mile-long railroad tunnel and is part of the Allegheny River Trail. The waterfall is more than 20 feet high and 50 feet wide, and it's located within state-owned game lands. It is easily accessible by foot or bike, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish#Mercyhurst University#Heart Surgeries
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused of Animal Abuse By Neighbors

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown dog owner is facing a slew of animal neglect accusations by those in his neighborhood. And now, the Jamestown Police Department has launched a formal inquiry into the matter. “We first noticed the dog last summer, he was very skinny then, and we tried contacting...
JAMESTOWN, PA
YourErie

One person allegedly hit by car in Erie

One person was allegedly hit by a car in a parking lot Monday night. This happened shortly after 7 p.m. at West Erie Plaza. Millcreek Police and paramedics responded to the accident. There is no word on the extent of injuries. Millcreek police continue to investigate.
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WKBN

Man falls from cherry picker in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The coroner was called to the scene in Youngstown where a man apparently fell from a cherry picker. Fire crews were called about 1:10 p.m. Monday to a home in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue, where they found the man in the backyard. The...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
erienewsnow.com

Drama Unfolding Offstage at Erie Playhouse

Some controversy is brewing in the Erie Playhouse community as they get ready to open their next show Kinky Boots on July 29. The Erie Playhouse has confirmed that the fired the director of the production, long time playhouse employee Richard Davis, over an incident that happened during a rehearsal of the show, but for legal reasons declined to discuss the personnel matter.
ERIE, PA
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – July 14, 2022

Anglers are catching Walleye in 40 – 50 feet of water. As far as speed goes, the slower, the better! Anglers using planar boards are catching the most Walleye if they keep their lines as far away from the boat as possible. Anglers are catching Smallmouth Bass along the shore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Two juveniles injured after shooting in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Dunkirk are investigating after two juveniles were injured after a shooting Sunday. Police said the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 60 when a vehicle that was traveling south passed by another vehicle that began shooting at it. According to police,...
DUNKIRK, NY
Titusville Herald

Officials investigating multiple intentional weekend city fires

The Titusville Police Department (TPD) and State Police Fire Marshal are investigating multiple fire-related incidents that occurred this past weekend. The TPD released a press release on Monday that said they are investigating more than one incident of suspected arson. According to Dustin LeGoullon, chief of the Titusville Police Department, “At this time it appears that all the incidents are related.”
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Family of missing 34-year-old asking for help

After three days, crews continue to search for a missing woman in Crawford County. The mother of 34-year-old Candice Caffas said her daughter has disabilities and is not safe without supervision. “We’re very concerned. She’s never been gone like this.” That’s Carrol Caffas. She’s worried about her missing daughter who has special needs. Early Saturday […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pickup truck grazed by train in Girard

Rescue crews responded to an apparent accident between a train and a pickup truck Tuesday morning. It was shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when the accident was reported on the tracks near West Middle Road and the Norfolk Southern crossing in Girard. STAT MedEvac was put on standby. The front end of the truck was […]
GIRARD, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy