ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-Cal WR Kenny Lawler in CFL: A Spectacular Catch and a Great Game

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxleL_0giFZeDF00

Former Cal wide receiver Kenny Lawler signed a $300,000 free-agent contract in the offseason with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League, and he has demonstrated why he commanded so much money.

This week, he was a key cog in the Elks’ 32-31 comeback win over Toronto, and last month he made a touchdown reception that is already a candidate for catch of the year.

First his performance this week: On Thursday in Montreal, Lawler had seven receptions for 92 yards and the game-winning touchdown as the Elks rallied from a 31-12 deficit to beat the Alouettes. His reception numbers don’t tell the whole story of his value, however, as Montreal was called for pass interference penalties on four passes intended for Lawler, amounting to 118 yards. So it wouldn’t be a stretch to say Lawler was responsible for 210 receiving yards.

And he made a clutch catch in the end zone late in the game that tied the score, allowing the Elks to go ahead with the extra point. The pass was low and Lawler was covered like a rug, but he came up with it, as seen here:

With the win, Edmonton is still just 2-4 in the CFL Grey Cup standings, but that cannot hide the brilliance of Lawler.

Lawler is second in the CFL in receptions with 33, one behind league leader Greg Ellison, who passed Lawler for the CFL lead this week by catching 11 passes in Winnipeg’s win.

But that stat will not be remembered as long as a catch Lawler made last month against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Like the American college rule, Canadian Football League rules only require a receiver to get one foot down inbounds after a catch to make it a legal reception.

Take a look for yourself:

And from another angle:

Lawler had 143 receptions for 1,706 yards and 27 touchdowns in his three seasons at Cal (2013-2015). Jared Goff was the Golden Bears starting quarterback all three of those seasons. Goff was the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and Lawler was a seventh-round choice (243rd overall) of the Seattle Seahawks in that same draft.

Lawler never caught a pass in an NFL game, but in two-plus CFL seasons, Lawler has 140 receptions for 2,035 yards and 13 touchdowns. Last year, while playing for Winnipeg, Lawler had 64 catches for 1,014 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Teddy Bridgewater Calls Out NFL Players, Stop Pretending To Be 'Gangsta'

Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
NFL
The Spun

Photos Show What Leonard Fournette Looked Like At Practice

Leonard Fournette has some dieting to do ahead of the 2022 season. According to a report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff is unhappy with the veteran running back's current weight. Fournette, the former LSU star, is reportedly up to 260 pounds this offseason. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s...
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfl#Seahawks#American Football#The Edmonton Elks
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Bronny James’ Amazing Performance At Nike Elite Youth Basketball: "He Will Be An NBA All-Star"

Being the son of arguably the greatest basketball player in the history of the NBA is not an easy life. Yes, we are talking about the son of LeBron James, Bronny James. Ever since Bronny was a kid, he was under the spotlight. Since LBJ is a great basketball player, most expect him to follow in the footsteps of his father. On top of that, NBA fans want to see Bronny and LeBron playing together on a team at least once.
NBA
The Spun

Mark Schlereth Opens Up About ESPN: NFL World Reacts

Fox Sports NFL analyst Mark Schlereth previously worked at ESPN. The former NFL lineman left ESPN for Fox Sports a couple of years ago. Schlereth recently opened up about that move. Schlereth explained why it happened. "They offered me a deal but I wanted to call games and they were...
NFL
NBC Sports

Winners and losers from 2022 NBA Summer League

The 2022 NBA Summer League has come and gone after an exciting 10 days of action in Las Vegas. Though the headlines were dominated by some of the top picks in this year’s draft, countless players were looking to turn heads going into the upcoming regular season. So, which...
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
996
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy