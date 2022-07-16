ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamra Judge Reportedly Returning To ‘RHOC’ For 17th Season

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Bravo

Tamra Judge, 54, may soon be back with the housewives again. The beauty is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for its 17th season, according to multiple sources at Page Six. She’s been off for two seasons and is reportedly “thrilled” to be making a comeback in a big way.

“Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on Ultimate Girls Trip,” an insider told the outlet. “She can’t wait to get back in the mix on RHOC and see how she can shake up the dynamic.”

Another source told the outlet that the new season is also expected to “revolve around” Tamra and several other Bravo stars shared their opinions about her reported return at Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon in The Hamptons on Saturday, Page Six also reported. “Obviously her presence has been missed,” RHOC alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke shared with the outlet at the luncheon. “She’s a staple on the show and they’d be lucky to have her.”

Jill also seemed to let the news about Tamra’s return slip earlier in the day in a now-deleted social media video she posted, which can be seen above. “Tamra’s coming back and my friend Vicki [Gunvalson]‘s not happy,” she said while walking outside in the clip. Tamra didn’t hesitate to respond with, “Go f*ck yourself @jillzarin! You thirsty b*tch!”

Some ‘RHOC’ cast members. (Bravo)

HollywoodLife has reached out to Tamra for comment about the reported return, but have yet to hear back.

The news about Tamra’s return comes just one month after she revealed she wasn’t sure RHOC executive producer Andy Cohen would want her back on the show due to false information he was receiving about her podcast with RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, Two Ts in a Pod, she believed was “fed” to him by RHOC castmember, Heather Dubrow. “Tamra’s doing a whole podcast about the behind-the-scenes of the Housewives,” Andy said at the time. “How do you go on a ‘Housewives’ show when you’re doing a behind-the-scenes about the Housewives?”

Apparently, the podcast hasn’t affected Tamra’s ability to return to the popular reality series. She has yet to make an official announcement herself, but from the sources and the social media clues, it definitely seems she’s gearing up for her return. We look forward to what’s next!

