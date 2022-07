STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Mary K. Sammartino, 68, resident of Matawan, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, July 12 She was born on Staten Island. and brought up in Oakwood Heights. Mary attended St. Patrick School in Richmond and St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School. She began her career at Columbia Records in Manhattan. Later, she worked as an Administrative Assistant at the brokerage houses of Kidder Peabody and Paine Webber; she also worked at UBS as a Software Trainer.

